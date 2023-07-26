Liz Nicholl is set to continue as World Netball President after being re-elected at the governing body's Congress in Cape Town, South Africa.

Britain's Nicholl was awarded Damehood for services to sport in the recent King's Birthday Honours List.

First elected World Netball President in 2019, the 70-year-old played a vital role in the development of the World Netball Strategic Plan "To Grow, to Play and to Inspire".

She has been a pioneer of the sport, first serving as England Netball chief executive in 1980.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank Ann [Todd], Marva [Bernard] and Gaby [Hochbaum] for their years of service to World Netball," Nicholl said.

"Their contributions have been invaluable, with Ann expertly chairing the Audit & Risk Committee and Governance Committees, Marva a member of the Audit & Risk Committee and Board champion for our global development programme and Gaby a member of the Governance Committee and a Board representative to the Voice of the Athlete Working Group.

"They will all remain key parts of the Netball Family moving forward, despite stepping down from these roles."

Nicholl was instrumental as netball made its Commonwealth Games debut at Kuala Lumpur 1998.

The World Netball Congress was held in Cape Town, two days before the city hosts the 2023 Netball World Cup ©World Netball

The former Welsh international has also worked for UK Sport, serving as its chief executive from 2010 to 2019.

Former England player Stacey Francis-Bayman has been appointed as the first athlete director of World Netball.

After 12 years, Ann Tod will step aside from her role as finance director.

Suri Bartlett has been appointed as an 'independent' finance director with Catherine Lewis set to continue for a second term as World Netball Membership representative on the Nominations Committee.

World Netball Americas director Marva Bernard OD and her Asia counterpart Gaby Hochbaum have also left their roles, being replaced by Dr Bridget Adams and Victoria Lakshmi, respectively.

Europe Netball will be led by Lyn Carpenter for a second four-year term and she will be joined by Wainikiti Bogidrau, who was also re-elected by Oceania Netball.

The latest changes to the Board will take effect after the 2023 Netball World Cup.

The tournament is scheduled to start in Cape Town on Friday (July 28) and conclude on August 6.