Netball World Cup hold celebrations with 100 days to go until tournament

Today marks 100 days until the start of the Netball World Cup in Cape Town, the first edition to be held in an African country.

The Organising Committee recently launched a "Netball Friday" celebration in Tembisa, initiated by South Africa's Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa.

They also unveiled a multi-purpose facility at the Ronnie Louw Sports Ground in Hopefield.

A netball tournament is also due to place in the Western Cape, which will be used to raise awareness about the competition.

President of Netball South Africa Cecilia Molokwane's hometown of Limpopo will be hosting a mini tournament as well, where schools will compete at the Ngwako Ramatlhodi Indoor Sports Centre.

Today marks 💯 days to go until the Vitality Netball World Cup 2023!



Who will be joining us for the first Netball World Cup on African soil?🤩



🎟 Tickets available

✈️ Travel packages available



More here👇https://t.co/XYSyOE08mk#NWC2023 | #PutYourHandsUp pic.twitter.com/P4YLKFQ9Si — Netball World Cup (@NetballWorldCup) April 19, 2023

Priscilla Masisi, the tournament director, expressed excitement over the milestone.

"This 100 Days to Go milestone will assist in providing all of us with an opportunity to encourage the 16 nations participating in the Vitality Netball World Cup 2023 to mobilise their supporters so that they can come and get behind their teams,"she said.

"We therefore encourage all of the supporters to buy their tickets to attend this first ever Netball World Cup on African soil."

The 2023 Netball World Cup is set to be held from July 28 to August 6 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre, as 16 nations compete for the title.

Defending the title will be New Zealand, winners of the 2019 edition in Liverpool, defeating Australia in the final.

