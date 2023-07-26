Almost exactly a year after the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, Ozzy the "Raging Bull" has finally found his permanent home at the centre of the city's New Street station.

The name Ozzy was revealed last month after a public poll and is in honour of rock singer and Black Sabbath lead vocalist Ozzy Osbourne, who grew up in Birmingham.

Ozzy's wife Sharon was amongst a crowd of commuters who saw the sculpture unveiled.

"It's breathtaking, this is mammoth, huge, its just brilliant, for Ozzy to be born and bred here and having spent so much time in this station, he would never ever have thought that at this time in his life, this would happen," Sharon Osbourne told the BBC.

Standing 10 metres high, the sculpture formerly known as the "Raging Bull" made its grand entry at the Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony at the Alexander Stadium and stood in the centre of the arena as teams from the 72 nations and territories paraded.

Afterwards, it was transported at dead of night to Centenary Square in the heart of Birmingham.

"A group of us were locked in a room on the night of the opening, cooked up a plan with our friends in the West Midlands Police to bring it into the town centre overnight," Birmingham 2022 ceremonies and culture director Phil Batty revealed to insidethegames.

Many thousands flocked to see it, including Dame Kelly Holmes and Australia's cricket gold medallist Alana King.

Ozzy the "Raging Bull" was moved into Birmingham New Street station earlier this month ©Network Rail

"I pretty much walk past it every morning to get a coffee, interesting bull I would say, is it the town mascot or something?" King asked.

It had originally been planned for the bull to be dismantled after the Games but so many took to social media to campaign for it to be saved that talks began to find it a suitable home.

A message on behalf of the "Raging Bull" was even posted on social media.

"Thank you to the people of Birmingham and the West Midlands, I feel like you’ve really taken me to your hearts, since moo-ving to Centenary Square I’ve been delighted to meet so many of you in person," it said.

The public pressure to retain the sculpture continued long after the Games were finished.

"Five months after the Games, the vast majority of my emails ask, where's the bull?" Birmingham 2022 chief executive Ian Reid told insidethegames last year.

"We never anticipated hundreds of thousands of people daily coming to see the bull."

During the Commonwealth Games, the sculpture proved an unexpected hit with crowds at Centenary Square in the centre of Birmingham ©Getty Images

More than 50 individuals were involved in designing the sculpture, which weighed 2.5 tonnes, at the London studios of special effects firm Artem.

Modifications to the original sculpture were necessary because it had been constructed using polystyrene and was not planned as a permanent structure.

Giant hoardings were installed at New Street station as the components of the sculpture were painstakingly reconstructed earlier this month.

"Ozzy’s big build won’t impact on the running of trains, it will however mean there will be less space on that part of the concourse," Network Rail advised passengers using the station.

"While this takes place, a section of the concourse will be out of action with staff in place to help passengers navigate around the station."