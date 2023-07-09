Ozzy the bull is set to be unveiled at Birmingham New Street railway station on July 28 ©Network Rail

Ozzy the mechanical raging bull, which took centre stage at last year's Commonwealth Games, has begun its move to Birmingham's main railway station.

Last month the bull was named after Birmingham-born singer and songwriter Ozzy Osbourne, who was leading vocalist in Black Sabbath and played out the Closing Ceremony at Alexander Stadium during last year's Games.

It is being reconstructed behind hoardings on the concourse at Birmingham New Street.

The bull starred at the Opening Ceremony on July 28 last year and was originally due to be scrapped after its stay in Centenary Square during the Commonwealth Games.

A social media campaign led to the bull remaining in Centenary Square for a further six weeks after the conclusion of the Games, and New Street Station was announced as its permanent home in February.

The 10-metre-tall structure had to be redesigned by creators Artem to be ready for indoor display.

The raging bull proved one of the star attractions of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games ©Getty Images
It is set to be unveiled on July 28, marking one year since the Opening Ceremony of Birmingham 2022.

The decision to re-home the bull at Birmingham New Street has faced some questions, and Network Rail which manages the station has admitted there will be less space for passengers while it is being set up.

However, it has insisted staff will still be able to assist passengers and trains will not be affected.

The bull's eyes are expected to glow red and its head sway, while Birmingham Live has reported it could roar on the hour.

Birmingham held the Commonwealth Games for the first time last year from July 28 to August 8, and has subsequently been awarded the 2026 European Athletics Championships at the renovated Alexander Stadium.