Birmingham 2022 "Raging Bull" named after rock legend before moving to new home

The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games' "Raging Bull" has been officially named Ozzy following a nationwide competition.

The moniker was chosen with 70 per cent of the 28,000 votes while Brummie, Bostin, and Boulton were the next most popular names in descending order.

It was named after musician Ozzy Osbourne who appeared in a surprise performance with Black Sabbath in the Games' Closing Ceremony.

"I've just been told that they've chosen my name to name the bull, which is going to be in the station I believe in Birmingham," the 74-year-old said, as reported by BBC.

"I can't believe it.

"I'm absolutely blown away.

"Thank you for all your votes.

"I don't know what to say any more.

"I'm thrilled to bits.

"God bless you all.

"I'm Birmingham forever."





The 10-metre-tall sculpture was originally planned to be binned after its stay in Centenary Square last year but a campaign was launched to save it from the scrapheap.

It was eventually decided that it would be housed inside the Birmingham New Street train station after Network Rail stepped forward.

"The public have had their say on what we should name the Bull and they couldn’t have made a clearer choice," said West Midlands Mayor Andy Street.

"Ozzy won by a resounding margin with a whopping 70 per cent after more than 28,000 votes were cast.

"Like people right across our region, I cannot wait to see Ozzy take pride of place in New Street Station in a triumphant homecoming this summer - proudly bearing the name of the Prince of Darkness himself!

"My huge thanks once again to Network Rail for bringing the Bull home to Birmingham.

"The iconic symbol of the 2022 Commonwealth Games is back where it belongs."

Ozzy is currently undergoing modifications in London by special effects company Artem so it is suitable for its new location.

Once complete, it will be shipped back to Birmingham and rebuilt on the station's concourse.

It has been promised that the work will not cause disruption to trains but passengers have been advised that the look and feel of the concourse will be different.

"I'd like to thank everyone who took the time to at first send in their name suggestions and then vote for their favourite in final four - it truly shows how much affection people have for this star of the Commonwealth Games," said Network Rail chair Peter Hendy.

"It also proves to us how much of an honour it is for Network Rail to be the custodian of Ozzy the bull, and for New Street station to be its home.

"I can't wait for it to be unveiled on the station concourse in time for the first anniversary of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games."