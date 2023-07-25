The third and final consultation phase has got underway on the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) Classification Code, which is currently undergoing a review.

Work on reviewing the Classification Code, which helps to determine which athletes are eligible to compete in sports, and how athletes are grouped together, started in January 2021.

This third and final consultation phase is open until October 31, and chair of the Code Drafting Team Scott Field, a South African Para swimmer who won medals at both the Sydney 2000 and Athens 2004 Paralympics, said it was vital that everyone in the Paralympic Movement engaged with the consultation during this "critical" phase.

"We are now at the most critical stage of the Classification Code Review, the final round of consultation," said Field.

"The first two phases have been a huge collaborative effort, but it is vital that this third phase sees continued engagement.

"The Classification Code is a fundamental document upon which classification must be based on the Paralympic Movement, meaning its impact reaches all IPC members, athletes, classifiers, and other stakeholders.

"It is a document that will serve the Movement for the best part of the next decade and the success of this review process, and the development of the new improved Code, relies on the engagement.

The Classification Code helps to determine which athletes are eligible to compete in sports, with work on updating the document starting in January 2021 ©Getty Images

"Our message is clear: if you care about the future of classification then now is the time to make your voice heard."

A second draft Classification Code has been prepared for this third phase of the consultation.

It features three International Standards - a classification personnel and training document, a classification data protection document and an intentional misrepresentation document.

The third phase of consultation includes opportunities for interested parties to take part in calls and meetings to discuss changes, and the opportunity to provide feedback through an online survey.

There is set to be an opportunity to discuss items related to the Code review during the IPC Conference, scheduled to be held in Bahrain on September 27 2023.

Meanwhile, an annual classification meeting, including the opportunity to discuss the Code review, is scheduled to take place between October 28 and 30 in Egypt.

Following the concluding consultation phase, a final draft Code is due to be prepared, and subsequently presented to the IPC membership for approval at an Extraordinary General Assembly next year.