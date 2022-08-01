IPC begins second phase of consultation as it continues review of Classification Code

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has begun a second consultation phase as part of its ongoing review of the organisation’s Classification Code.

The review of the 2015 IPC Athlete Classification Code will examine issues that IPC members have identified around classification, and the organisation has described the second consultation phase as the time for anyone with an opinion on classification to make their voice heard.

Chair of the code drafting team Scott Field, who competed in Para swimming for South Africa at Sydney 2000 and Athens 2004, winning a total of seven medals, said: "Without doubt this is the most important conversation the Paralympic Movement has had on classification.

"When the last Code was drawn up in 2015 it was by a Standing Committee, but this time the IPC Governing Board has been very clear that the entire Movement should be heard.

"This second phase in the Classification Code Review is pivotal. The first phase identified the key issues that the membership wanted to address.

"Now as we zero in on these topics it is more important than ever to get input and hear from every facet of the Paralympic Movement.

"If you have an opinion on classification, now is the time to tell us."

The second consultation phase, which begins today, is due to run until December 15.

A third and final consultation phase is scheduled to take place from July to October 2023, prior to the IPC General Assembly’s schedule vote on the new Code and International Standards in December 2023.

The IPC says it hopes a new Classification Code will be published in 2024, with a view to implementing it in January 2025 for summer sports, and July 2026 for winter sports.

As part of the start of this second consultation phase, a draft new Code and International Standards have been published, and these can be viewed here.