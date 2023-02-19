An International Paralympic Committee (IPC) review team has met in Bonn to discuss “fantastic feedback” on the latest draft of its Classification Code, it has been claimed.

This was released following a five-month long consultation period in 2022 as part of the Code review process.

The team has been conducting a three-year, three-phase review process of the current IPC Classification Code published in 2015.

"Over the past months, the IPC engaged with its members and wider stakeholders, including athletes and classifiers, to gather input on targeted topics related to classification as part of the second consultation round of the Code review process," an IPC release said.

"During the three-day meeting in Bonn, the team, chaired by former swimmer Scott Field, analysed the feedback to improve and strengthen the new Code and work toward preparing a new draft, which is expected to be released in July 2023."

The International Paralympic Committee’s code review team has met in Bonn to discuss “fantastic feedback” on the latest draft of the IPC Classification Code ©IPC

The second consultation phase that took place between August 1 and December 15 last year involved an open survey and more than 20 calls with IPC members, athletes, classifiers and other stakeholders to address their views on the key changes introduced in the draft Code.

In-person meetings also took place during the IPC Membership Gathering, the IPC Annual Classification meeting with International Federations and National Paralympic Committees, and the IPC Athletes’ Council meeting in September.

Field, who represented South Africa at two Paralympic Games, claimed the team absorbed "fantastic feedback" during the meeting.

"We are very pleased with the status of the draft, which we will continue to work on before publishing it for the third and final round of feedback in July," he said.

"We made significant progress in the revision of a number of important areas in the draft Code and look forward to getting feedback once it goes out for comment.

"A reminder that this revised version of the Code will be developed by members of the Paralympic Movement by relying on input received from members of the Movement.

"We encourage further engagement, from athletes in particular, once this draft goes out for comment this year.

"I would like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank everyone who engaged with the IPC and the Code Review Team as part of the past two consultation rounds.

"Your feedback helped us tremendously in shaping the future Classification Code."





Classification is vital to the success and growth of Para-sport at all levels of competition, the IPC have claimed ©IPC





Classification is the cornerstone of the Paralympic Movement. It determines which athletes are eligible to compete in a sport and how athletes are grouped together for competition.

Following the release of the second draft of the Code, a third and final consultation round is scheduled to take place from July to October 2023.

The IPC General Assembly is expected to vote on the new Code and International Standards in 2024.

It is anticipated that the new IPC Classification Code will be published in 2024 and put into force in January 2025 for summer sports and in July 2026 for winter sports.