World champion and double Olympic relay medallist Dina Asher-Smith has admitted that she considers Paris 2024 "like a home Olympics" after she was revealed as the new Olympic ambassador for Warner Brothers Discovery (WBD) Sports with exactly a year to go until Paris 2024.

Asher-Smith won 200 metres gold at the 2019 World Athletics Championships in Doha and has twice won Olympic 4x100m relay bronze with the British team but an individual Olympic medal has so far eluded her.

"My personal goals are to win Paris 2024, as long as I kind of run really fast in my own events - I actually think as a relay team as well, we have the opportunity to win," Asher-Smith said.

"Olympic gold is the one that everybody wants, the one that means the most, even if you take the basketball stars in the US, like whenever they bring up Kobe’s stats, it's always along with everything else, Olympic golds are up there."

Asher-Smith had taken her inspiration from London 2012 when as a young athlete she carried athletes kit trackside on what became known as "Super Saturday" after Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill won the heptathlon, Greg Rutherford took long jump gold and Sir Mo Farah claimed his first Olympic title at 10,000 metres.

"I can't see any other country in track and field replicating that environment that day, for the home team to win three golds within the space of ten minutes, the noise and the emotion of the crowd was something that I personally had never experienced at that point and I still have not experienced again," Asher-Smith insisted.

We're delighted to welcome @dinaashersmith who joins @wbd as our Olympic Ambassador 🤝🇬🇧



Stay tuned for more from Dina in the build-up to #Paris2024 🏃‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/ubsOB02AoL — Warner Bros. Discovery Sports Europe (@WBDsports) July 25, 2023

She went on to become the first British woman to run under 22 seconds for the 200m and is relishing an Olympic Games in front of a live crowd after the experience of Tokyo during the pandemic.

"I was talking to the French press, and I was like, ‘Paris to me is like a home Olympics’, I don't think I should say that, but it's an hour away from home," she revealed.

"I'm from Kent in England so I'm nearer to France, nearer to Paris, than I am to Scotland, for me and my friends, it's like a home Olympics, they can all just hop on the Eurostar and come and watch."

Asher-Smith’s role as a WBD Sports Olympic ambassador has also added to anticipation of Paris 2024.

"My new role will include just letting everybody know how incredible Paris is going to be and very much encouraging them to watch via discovery+ and also just really bringing that energy and excitement that makes not only the company, but also all the viewers and everybody at home really excited for the Olympics," Asher-Smith explained.

The women’s 200m Olympic final in Paris is set for August 6 2024.