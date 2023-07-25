Eurosport is to mark one year to the Opening Ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on Wednesday (July 26) by screening a special documentary titled "Paris: La Vie Sportive", narrated by football superstar Thierry Henry.

The film relates the sporting story of Paris since the last time the Olympics were held in the city back in 1924.

"The Olympic Games bring hope, it is very important that you can see that through the documentary," Henry said.

"You always associate Paris with style, elegance, fashion, food, the resilience is not always something that comes, and it comes through sport, that is very important and hopefully you can see that and its going to be translated well in the documentary."

Henry provided the narration for the French, English and Spanish versions of the film.

"Paris: La Vie Sportive" has a total running time of two hours split over two episodes.





There is fascinating archive film from the Paris 1924 Olympics.

The film also tells the story of sport in the city against the social context of occupation by the Nazis during the second World War and post-war social unrest including the struggle for Algerian independence and the Paris student riots in 1968.

"It’s an amazing documentary and I think it’s going to be a spectacular beginning of our road to what will be an amazing Olympics," Warner Brothers Discovery Sports Europe (WBD) senior vice-president of content and production Scott Young said.

The documentary also considers the impact of other sporting events such as the Tour de France and features an interview with five-time winner Eddy Merckx of Belgium.

It also examines Yannick Noah's victory in the 1983 French Open tennis final to become the first French men's singles champion in the open era.

Interviewees also include four-time women's singles Champion Justine Henin.

Thierry Henry has called on French athletes to emulate the 1996 gold medal-winning performances of Marie Jose Perec at next year's Olympic Games in Paris ©Getty Images

The victory by France at the 1998 FIFA World Cup is another highlight of the film, recalled by Emmanuel Petit and Marcel Desailly, both team mates of Henry.

Despite winning the greatest prize in football, Henry spotlights the double gold medal performance by Marie Jose Perec over 200 and 400 metres at the Atlanta 1996 Olympics as his personal highlight.

"Nobody’s above Marie Jose Perec, in Atlanta when she managed to do that, for me it was my greatest moment ever by a distance," Henry insisted, as he called upon the French Olympic and Paralympic teams to excel at a home Games.

"France is a country that is supposed to have everything to win, we should be competing a bit better and hopefully it will happen this time."

"Paris: La Vie Sportive" will be shown for the first time on Eurosport, the Eurosport App and discovery+ at 8:30 pm CEST on Wednesday.

It will form part of an Olympic-themed evening of programmes which is launched with One Year to Dream at 8:00 pm CEST.

The programme is set to feature Paris 2024 President and triple Olympic canoeing gold medallist Tony Estanguet, triple judo gold medallist Teddy Riner, nine-time BMX world champion Matthias Dandois and fencer Ysaora Thibus who won Olympic silver in the team foil event in Tokyo.