Organisers of the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games have officially moved into new headquarters in one of Brisbane’s landmark riverfront towers.

Brisbane 2032 will initially occupy one half of one floor on the Riverside Centre at 123 Eagle Street.

They plan to take over more floors and space as the Games draw closer.

Brisbane 2032 President Andrew Liveris claimed that the Riverside Centre offered the Organising Committee the right operational, commercial and brand opportunities.

"Riverside Centre has been an iconic part of the Brisbane city skyline since 1986, with spectacular views across the city that showcase Brisbane at its best," Liveris told the Brisbane Times.

"This lease agreement will grow with our Organising Committee over time, ensuring we have a reduced office footprint while our workforce is small in the early days, which can increase to cater for thousands of employees by Games time.

"We’re also pleased that Riverside Centre holds a 6-star NABERS Energy rating and operates on a certified carbon-neutral basis, in line with Brisbane 2032 bid commitments."

Riverside Centre offers some of the most spectacular views in Brisbane ©Riverside Centre

Along with Liveris, Brisbane 2032 chief executive Cindy Hook has taken up her place in the new headquarters.

Stephen Nicol, the head of office leasing at Riverside Centre owner GPT Group, welcomed the arrival of Brisbane 2032.

"Riverside Centre is an iconic asset located in the heart of Brisbane’s ‘golden triangle’ and as a premium grade building, combines innovative workplace design and exceptional experiences to drive a thriving workforce and business success," he told the Brisbane Times.

"It is a well-known and loved landmark in Brisbane and I look forward to the Brisbane 2032 team celebrating years of success in their new home at Riverside Centre in the lead-up to the Olympic and Paralympic Games."

At 147.9 metres, the Harry Seidler-designed Riverside Centre was the tallest building in Brisbane when it opened in 1986 until Central Plaza One at 180.6 metres was completed in 1988.

The tallest building in Brisbane now, the Skytower, is 274 metres tall.