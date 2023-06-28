Brisbane 2032 President Andrew Liveris has said that organisers have "a lot to be proud of" as they set out their nine-year journey to deliver a "new standard" for the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Liveris’ comments came following the inaugural meeting with the International Olympic Committee’s Coordination Commission for Brisbane 2032.

Representatives from the Organising Committee travelled to the Olympic House in Swiss city Lausanne to provide an update on preparations for the Games.

Brisbane was named as host of the 2032 Olympics and Paralympics at the IOC Session in Tokyo in July 2021.

It was the first time that Olympic hosting rights had been awarded under the new system whereby a traditional bid race had been replaced by the IOC Future Host Commission identifying and proposing hosts to the Executive Board.

IOC Coordination Commission chair Kirsty Coventry described the meeting in Lausanne as "historic".

"We acknowledged the remarkable journey we will take together," said Coventry.

"With nine years ahead, in partnership with Brisbane 2032, we are focused on the unique opportunity to embrace innovation and chart a path that redefines the Olympic and Paralympic Games for the next generation.

IOC Coordination Commission chair Kirsty Coventry and Brisbane 2032 President Andrew Liveris are pleased with preparations for the Games in nine years' time ©IOC

"The extensive groundwork already underway reflects our shared vision to bring about profound transformations in the lives of local communities through the power of the Games. We understand the intrinsic bond between Australia, Queensland and the spirit of sport.

"Brisbane 2032’s commitment to leveraging the Games as a catalyst for creating opportunities and broadening access to sport will have a transformative impact on communities."

Liveris, a former chairman and chief executive of Dow, was appointed head of the Brisbane 2032 Organising Committee in April 2022, with the aim of "building a solid foundation".

"In our initial phase, we have been focused on education, establishment and engagement - and I must thank every one of our Games Delivery Partners for supporting a united effort to see Brisbane shine on the world stage in the lead-up to and in 2032," said Liveris.

According to Liveris, the Organising Committee has spoken with more than 1,000 stakeholders connected to the Games and surveyed over 2,500 people on “their perceptions of Brisbane and our brand”.

As a result, Liveris said that more than 14,000 ideas and aspirations had been put forward as part of the organisers’ legacy sessions.

"All of this research and these conversations are critical to defining our priorities for Brisbane 2032 and ensuring that we deliver an exceptional experience for athletes, communities, fans and lovers of sport, both in Australia and around the world," said Liveris.

"We have a lot to be proud of and a lot to do in the coming years as we continue to plan, assess and deliver a new standard for the Olympic and Paralympic Games, driven by Olympic Agenda 2020+5 - one that champions athleticism, diversity, inclusion, sustainability, economic benefits and social impact."