Melbourne has been revealed by the International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) as the host of the Oceania qualifier for next year’s Olympics in Paris.

The IFSC has announced that the Australian city will stage the qualification event in the disciplines of speed and boulder and lead for both men and women from November 24 to 26 this year.

Located in the eastern suburbs of Melbourne, Urban Climb Blackburn, the biggest climbing centre in Australia, has been chosen as the venue for the qualifier.

The Urban Climb Blackburn in Melbourne, Australia's biggest climbing centre, will welcome Oceania competitors seeking to qualify for Paris 2024 ©Urban Climb Blackburn

IFSC President Marco Scolaris claimed Melbourne was the "perfect" city to host such a key event for the region.

"It will be the second time that Australia has been part of our Olympic journey, and in cities with great historic links to the Games," said Scolaris.

"From the first Oceania qualifier for Tokyo 2020 in Sydney, and now Melbourne for Paris 2024, Australia has been with us every step of our Olympic journey so far.

"I look forward to an exciting event with our friends at Sport Climbing Australia and welcoming more athlete’s that will join us at our second Olympic competition."

Sport climbing is set to make its second appearance on the Olympic programme at Paris 2024 after making its debut at Tokyo 2020.

Oceania was represented in the Japanese capital by two Australian climbers.

Tom O'Halloran finished 20th of the 20 competitors in the men's combined, Oceana Mackenzie came 19th of the 20 in the women's event.

The total number of medal events at Paris 2024 will double from two in the previous edition, separating the boulder-and-lead tandem from the speed format.

There will also be a significant rise in the number of sport climbers competing contrary to Tokyo 2020, expanding the field size from 40 to 68.

A place in each of the four disciplines on the programme at Paris 2024 will be awarded in Melbourne.

Tom O'Halloran will hope to make home advantage count in Melbourne to seal his place at another Olympic Games after representing Australia at Tokyo 2020 ©Getty Images

The Olympic qualifier is set to be part funded by the IFSC and the Victoria Government which recently pulled out of hosting the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

The event is due to be one of five continental tournaments where climbers will have the chance to secure their ticket to Paris 2024.

Climbers will also be able to seal their place at the Games via the IFSC Climbing World Championships, scheduled to be held from August 1 to 12 in Bern in Switzerland.