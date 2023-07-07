A visit to the Le Bourget venue that will host all sport climbing competitions at next year's Olympic Games in Paris was the centrepiece of a third meeting between organisers and a visiting delegation of the International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC), led by vice-president Kobinata Toru.

Representatives reviewed the venue layout and infrastructure planning, along with the field of play and design of the megastructure as the sport continues preparation for his appearance on the Olympic programme after its debut at Tokyo 2020.

Le Bourget will also host a permanent climbing gym that will include the boulder and lead walls as a Games legacy.

The same gym will be used as a training facility in the days before the start of the Paris 2024 competition.

An operational test event is also expected to take place in June 2024.

"First and foremost, we would like to thank the Paris 2024 Organising Committee for their warm welcome, and for organising another series of fruitful meetings, including a pleasant site visit at Le Bourget," Toru said.

"Our venue is already under construction, and we could all witness that the Olympic dream is becoming real once again.

"The IFSC and Paris 2024 are working together, every day, in the lead-up to our sport’s second appearance on the most important stage, and on both sides, we already share the feeling that it will be a memorable one."

Also involved in the three-day visit were IFSC sports operations manager Hazel Han, Paris 2024 sports competition director Aurélie Merle, Paris 2024’s Martyn Salt, Paris 2024 sport and venue manager for sport climbing Vincent Caussé, and Paris 2024 sport services coordinator for sport climbing, Carline Fourcade.

The visit marked the third in-person trip for the IFSC following those in November 2021 and June 2022.