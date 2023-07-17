Paris 2024 Chefs de Mission take tour of venues and air concerns in seminars

Chefs de Mission set to serve at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games have been taken on a tour of the future host city in order to familiarise themselves prior to next year's event.

At least one representative of the 206 National Olympic Committees around the world were present for the tour which resulted in 400 people walking through the capital.

In small groups, they passed by the Place de la Concorde, the Alexandre III bridge, the Grand Palais and Les Invalides which are all sites that are due to host competition at the Games.

"Using the existing places, and the centre of Paris as a platform for the events, I must say that it is great, we are all looking forward to it," said Japan's Toru Kobayashi, as reported by RMC Sport.

"I would say that transport is always the big challenge, especially here in Paris with traffic, it's a small concern.

"But the city has a good public transport network, like in Tokyo, and it will be used very well."

A seminar was also held alongside the tour which saw question and answer sessions with the Organising Committee take place.

The Chefs de Mission visited the Place de la Concorde which is due to host competition at next year's Olympic Games ©Getty Images

Assurances were also given about security at the Games, scheduled to take place from July 26 to August 11, following recent riots across France.

"My role is that all our athletes have what they need, so that they can perform, said Kenyan Wanjiru Mbugua-Karani, as reported by RMC Sport.

"We were able to have one-on-one talks about accreditations, food, transport and accommodation.

"We wanted to be sure that Paris would be secure next summer.

"But we were reassured about the police mobilised, the fact that the State managed all this.

"We feel that Paris is on the right track, and the Olympics will be great!"

Delegates are also due to see the facilities in the north of the city including the Olympic Village and the Stade de France in Saint-Denis.