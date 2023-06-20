McCulloch links up with Meares again to become Australian deputy Chef de Mission for Paris 2024

Double cycling Olympian Kaarle McCulloch has been named as the fifth deputy Chef de Mission for Australia's Paris 2024 team.

The 35-year-old retired after the delayed 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo in 2021 and will now assist Chef de Mission Anna Meares, another track cyclist and her former team-mate.

McCulloch and Meares won Olympic bronze in the team sprint at London 2012, as well as three world titles.

The deputy Chef de Mission team which also includes canoeist Ken Wallace, water polo player Browen Knox, hockey player Mark Knowles and hurdler Kyle Vander-Kuyp is now complete.

"My first taste of the Olympics was Sydney 2000 where at the age of 12 I fell in love with the energy and spirit of the Games, from the fans to the volunteers to the athletes," said McCulloch, a four-time world champion in all and three-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist.

"The Olympics is an event that thrives on human spirit.

"In my role as deputy Chef de Mission I aim to uphold, build and cultivate that human spirit alongside Anna and the team and help to make the Games a memorable experience for all involved.

"I aim to share my experiences and knowledge with those that I will be fortunate to cross paths with - from the struggles that an Olympics brings, to the highs.

"I have always loved sports and I am excited to get to know the many athletes, staff and officials that will make up the Paris 2024 Olympics."

Anna Meares, left, and Kaarle McCulloch, right, enjoyed a successful partnership on the track, winning an Olympic bronze medal at London 2012, and will now link up again off it ©Getty Images

Meares welcomed her former colleague to the Australian set-up for Paris 2024.

"Since retiring after Tokyo in 2021, Kaarle finished her university degree and coached abroad," the double Olympic champion said.

"This has given her a perspective where she can offer invaluable support to the athletes and the coaching group that will be heading to Paris next year."

Ian Chesterman, the Australian Olympic Committee President, added: "We are very lucky to have secured Kaarle for these Games because she knows how those challenges can be negotiated.

"Following the news that she's finishing up with her employment in the UK we are obviously now pleased to make this appointment.

"She rounds out a very experienced group of deputy Chefs supporting Anna Meares.

"With the Games spread around Paris and further afield around France, it's very important to have this group out and about ensuring that everything is in place to give our athletes their best opportunity to shine."