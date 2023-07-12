Richardson and Jérémiasz announced as France’s Chefs de Mission for Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics

Olympic handball medallist Jackson Richardson and four-time Paralympic wheelchair tennis medallist Michaël Jérémiasz have been announced as France’s Chefs de Mission for next year’s home Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris respectively.

Richardson participated in four Olympic Games in 1992, 1996, 2000 and 2004, winning bronze as part of the French handball team at Barcelona 1992.

He was also the country’s flagbearer at the Opening Ceremony of Athens 2004.

Jérémiasz, who achieved the world number one ranking in wheelchair tennis in singles and doubles, claimed singles bronze at the Athens 2004 Paralympics, as well as doubles silver at Athens 2004, doubles gold at Beijing 2008 and doubles bronze at London 2012.

He also carried the country’s flag at the Opening Ceremony of the Rio 2016 Paralympics.

The appointments were announced together, as part of their delegations being united under the same emblem, a move which took place prior to Tokyo 2020.

In a statement the French National Olympic and Sports Committee (CNOSF) said its Chefs de Mission would "embody the united French team."

"Experienced former Olympians and Paralympians, the two heads of mission of the French delegation have marked the history of their sport," the CNOSF said.

"Their respective backgrounds, their asserted leadership and their team spirit guarantee their reciprocal ability to support this mission of ‘captains of the French team’.

"The Chefs de Mission will be involved in the preparation of the French delegation and will contribute to putting the athletes in the best conditions.

"They will embody the united French team, as spokespersons, will carry the Olympic and Paralympic values, and will accompany the athletes, from their selection process for Paris 2024 on the way to Paris."

Richardson and Jérémiasz both spoke of their honour at their respective appointments, with Richardson saying: "Together, we will form a united team, guided by the common vision of making these Games a sporting success for all athletes."

Jérémiasz added: "This function {Paralympic Head of Mission} can only be understood as teamwork and I already know that I can count on everyone's support."

France ranked eighth in the medal table at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, with a total of 33 medals, while the country won 54 medals at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, placing 14th on the overall medal table.

The Paris 2024 Olympics are due to be held from July 26 to August 11, with the Paris 2024 Paralympics due to follow from August 28 to September 8.