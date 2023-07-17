Italy is set to host the first ever Blind Baseball European Championship in October.

The tournament, due to be held in Bologna, is being co-hosted by World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) Europe, the Italian Baseball Softball Federation and the Italian Blind Baseball Association.

Participating players, coaches and officials are set to be given the chance to complete education courses prior to the tournament, which is taking place in the capital city of the Emilia region.

Italy celebrate winning the 2022 WBSC Blind Baseball International Cup, held in the Netherlands ©WBSC/Huub Keulers

Blind baseball already has an association with Bologna, as it is where the sport developed in Europe.

The Italian Blind Baseball League dates back to 1997, with Bologna White Sox Fortitudo, who are based in Bologna, the winners of the last three editions.

The first-ever WBSC organised blind baseball tournament took place in 2022, with Italy crowned champions after defeating Britain in the final of the WBSC Blind Baseball International Cup, which was hosted by the Netherlands.