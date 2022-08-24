Italy triumphed in the first-ever blind baseball tournament sanctioned by the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC).

The Italian Blind Baseball Association (AIBxC) is one of the discipline's leading organisations and the team it sent to Dutch city Beek emerged victorious.

Italy beat Britain 10-0 in the Blind Baseball International Cup final while the United States defeated Germany 4-1 in the battle for the bronze medal.

In the opening match of the tournament, Italy and Britain had played out a 0-0 tie.

The Netherlands and France also took part n the six-team tournament, finishing bottom of their respective groups.

Britain beat the US 3-2 in the semi-finals and the Italians were 6-0 victors over Germany.

Congrats to Italy, GBR & USA for making the WBSC Blind Baseball International Cup 2022 podium & to the teams involved in this historic 1st edition. A special thanks to lKS, AIBxC and those that helped us make this happen. WBSC will keep giving chances to play for all our players! pic.twitter.com/thDDaOuFS0 — Riccardo Fraccari (@WBSCPresident) August 22, 2022

The tournament came about following an AIBxC programme in blind baseball being set up in Beek in October last year.

Coaches trained by the AIBxC held a clinic on May 7, and 12 of the 16 players to take part went on to become members of the first Dutch blind baseball team.

Don Landolphi, the AIBxC's head of US operations, also helped select players for the American team.

The AIBxC is an associate WBSC member.

It has frequently collaborated with the WBSC on efforts to grow baseball for the blind, including designing an introductory course for the WBSC Academy.