The World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) has revealed the medals and trophy which will be on offer at its first-ever sanctioned blind baseball event.

Medals and the trophy have the tournament name, Blind Baseball International Cup, inscribed in braille as well as printed text.

Gold, silver and bronze medals will be awarded.

The glass trophy features a yellow and brown pattern.

Six teams are set to compete in the Blind Baseball International Cup in Dutch city Beek.

I am particularly pleased with the organisation of the first WBSC Blind Baseball International Cup, which will be held in the Netherlands from 20 to 21 August, 2022.



A ground breaking trophy for a ground breaking event. The first ever WBSC trophy with braille. pic.twitter.com/01DDsFVP7u — Riccardo Fraccari (@WBSCPresident) August 10, 2022

The Netherlands, Germany and the United States are in Group A, with Italy, France and Britain in Group B.

The top two in each group will advance to the semi-finals.

The competition is due to take place on August 20 and 21, with the second day reserved for the final and bronze-medal match.

This event has come about following an Italian Blind Baseball Association (AIBxC) programme in blind baseball being set up in Beek in October last year.