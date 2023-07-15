Ju fails to capitalise against Lei in game seven at FIDE Women's World Championship Match

Lei Tingjie made the most of the home comfort as game seven of the International Chess Federation (FIDE) Women's World Championship Match in Chongqing ended in a draw.

Lei was leading 3.5 to 2.5 after six games in Shanghai.

Defending champion Ju Wenjun, playing as white, looked rejuvenated after the break, and started ambitiously.

Lei, however, countered making it difficult for the white to defend the overextended position.

Ju had a two-pawn advantage going into the endgame.

But some smart play from Lei helped her regain a pawn and activate the knight and king, allowing her to reduce the advantage.

Lei Tingjie made the most of the home comfort in game seven ©FIDE/Stev Bonhage

Jud was still fighting in the final stage, but the game ended in a draw on move 65.

The score is now 4-3 in favour of Lei.

"I just tried to play the game with a good fighting spirit and focus," Ju said.

"As for the results - I don’t expect too much."

The World Championship Match is scheduled to continue tomorrow with game eight.