Lei takes initiative before game two of FIDE Women’s World Championship Match ends in draw

Lei Tingjie took the initiative before the second game of the International Chess Federation (FIDE) Women’s World Championship Match ended in a draw.

Lei, who was today playing with the black pieces, seized the advantage against her Chinese compatriot Ju Wenjun, however the world champion recovered to ensure the spoils were shared again today at the Intercontinental Hotel in Shanghai.

The first move ceremony was conducted by President of the Hong Kong Chess Federation KK Chan and deputy director of the Shanghai Sports Bureau Xu Qi.

Both players opened in steady fashion, before Lei took control with active pawn pushes down both sides of the board.

Ju successfully countered, and with Lei behind on the clock, she was unable to convert her advantage, with piece exchanges taking place on the board.

President of the Hong Kong Chess Federation KK Chan makes the ceremonial first move before game two of the FIDE Women's World Championship Match ©FIDE/Stev Bonhage

This led to an even bishop and rook endgame, and after more than 40 moves and three and a half hours of play, a draw was agreed, making the overall match score 1-1.

Prior to today’s match, Lei requested a change of chair, something that proved successful for her compatriot Ding Liren when he was crowned the men’s world champion earlier in the year.

A rest day is scheduled tomorrow, before the contest resumes on Saturday (July 8).

The match consists of 12 games of classical chess, with a prize fund of €500,000 (£427,000/$541,000), including €300,000 (£250,000/$325,000) for the winner.