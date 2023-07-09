China's Ju Wenjun and Lei Tingjie remain inseparable in the International Chess Federation (FIDE) Women's World Championship Match.

The pair took half a point each once again for the fourth game running as the score now stands at 2-2 with eight more fixtures to go in Shanghai.

World champion Ju came out of a complex opening phase with an extra pawn and subsequently went on the offensive.

However, challenger Lei held firm with stout defending on display and managed to grind out the draw with astute play as she found herself quickly running out of time.

Ju, playing as white, opened with the Queen's gambit but was met with a Vienna variation counter which is credited with offering a sturdy defensive base.

Tomorrow the players will enjoy a well-deserved rest day. Game 5 starts on Tuesday at 15:00 Beijing time. #WomenChessMatch pic.twitter.com/lCXFtsqOrX — International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) July 9, 2023

Queens were exchanged in the middle of the match which relieved the tension and allowed slightly more open play to commence.

A key moment in the match came on the 16th turn which Israeli grandmaster Alik Gershon described as "a very critical move".

Ju managed to expose Lei's bishop and swooped in to take the piece with her rook before moving having time to move back to safety shortly after.

The game ended in a threefold repetition after 61 moves.

Players will have the chance to review their strategies tomorrow as a rest day is scheduled before competition restarts with game five on Tuesday (July 11).