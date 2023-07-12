Lei leads FIDE Women’s World Championship Match at midway point after game six ends in draw

Lei Tingjie leads the International Chess Federation Women’s World Championship Match at the halfway point of the contest after game six finished drawn in Shanghai.

The result gives challenger Lei of China a 3.5 to 2.5 lead over compatriot and current world champion Ju Wenjun.

Ju tried a slightly different approach with her early moves but was not able to gain an advantage, with Lei able to counter while keeping plenty of time on the clock.

After Ju lost both of her bishops, any chances of her forcing a win went as well, but Lei was unable to move into a winning position as she had limited resources left to work with.

A draw was subsequently reached once both players had only kings and knights left on the board.

Lei Tingjie downplayed any chance of gaining a home advantage in the second half of the FIDE Women's World Championship Match, which is taking place in her birthplace Chongqing ©FIDE/Stev Bonhage

The match now takes a two-day break as play transfers to Chongqing, the birthplace of Lei, who said afterwards playing at home was unlikely to influence how things would pan out.

"For me, I think as a professional chess player you just focus on playing chess, and OK, I will play in my hometown, but also playing in Shanghai is good, so for me it’s not different," Lei said.

The contest is taking place over 12 games of classical chess, with the victorious player earning the title of world champion.

Action is due to resume in Chongqing on Saturday (July 15).