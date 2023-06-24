A survey has found that support for France's hosting of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games has fallen by 18 per cent in the last 18 months in the country.

The poll was carried out by research company Odoxa and heard opinions from 1,005 French people aged 18 and older.

It stated that 58 per cent of respondents believe that the organisation of the Games in Paris next year is "a good thing".

That marks a decline of 11 per cent over the last three months and 18 over a year and a half.

It is said that the ticket prices are primarily to blame for the decrease, with costs considered too high for certain events as well as "a rise in concern and the feeling of unpreparedness among the population a year away from the event".

The survey was carried out over two days, beginning on June 21, just hours after the Paris 2024 headquarters were raided following corruption concerns.

More than half of respondents still think Paris' hosting of the Games is a good thing ©Odoxa

A decline in confidence was also reported for how the Games could contribute to France's global influence and its ability to generate employment, by nine and five per cent respectively.

In addition, 64 per cent of respondents said they were worried about their security, two-thirds aired concerns about transport during the event, and 71 per cent feared for the environmental impact.

More than half, 52 per cent, said they would watch the Games on television which represents a downward trend since Rio 2016.

In an Odoxa survey in April 2016, 69 per cent of French people said they would follow the Games.

This may indicate a loss of interest in the event on the whole, and not just France's hosting, as in July 2016 the number fell by five per cent.

In June 2021, prior to the rearranged Tokyo 2020, 55 per cent said they had the intention of following the action from those Games.