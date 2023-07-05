The first game of the International Chess Federation (FIDE) Women’s World Championship Match ended in a draw between Chinese players Lei Tingjie and Ju Wengjun.

Challenger Lei, playing with the white pieces, made a surprise early move, which gave her the edge during the opening stages of the contest.

World champion Ju later made what was described by observers as "an inaccurate move" and although it looked like Lei would then get the upper hand, the match entered a period of stalemate.

Despite Ju getting behind on the clock, Lei was not able to gain an advantage, and after 50 moves and more than three hours of play a draw was declared.

Speaking after the opening game of the match, the first half of which is being held at the Intercontinental Hotel in Shanghai, both players agreed it was a tough game but said they felt confident about how things began.

Both players were asked about the match being held in their home country, and agreed it was "a good thing for Chinese chess."

The first of 12 scheduled games of classical chess between Lei and Ju, to decide the FIDE women's world champion, ended in a draw ©FIDE/Stev Bonhage

"Our chess organisation is doing a lot to promote the game and this will help," Ju said.

"More children will take up chess and this is good for China and chess," Lei added.

This year's match is the fourth time this century the Women's World Championship Match has been contested by two Chinese players, and the second time in the past five years.

The second match, of a scheduled 12, is due to take place in Shanghai tomorrow.

Fellow Chinese player Ding Liren won the Men’s World Championship Match earlier this year.