National Olympic Committee of Bahrain (BOC) President Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa has sponsored the graduation of 223 students at the country's Olympic Academy.

The facility in Manama specialises in sports and science education and has produced thousands of graduates.

A new administrative building was opened for the Academy with the help of Khalid bin Hamad which was well received by BOC secretary general Faris Al-Kooheji.

The graduation ceremony also saw the unveiling of new courses to be started at the Academy and a potential partnership with the International Olympic Academy.

"During the ceremony, His Highness handed over graduation certificates to male and female students in the following programs: Sports Management Diploma, the first, second, third and fourth levels of the National Coaches Programme, the second batch of the physical literacy programme, and specialised courses," read a BOC statement.

BOC President Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa was present at the ceremony which also saw the unveiling of a new administrative building for the Bahrain Olympic Academy ©BOC

"His Highness Shaikh Khaled bin Hamad Al Khalifa also honoured the sponsors and contributors in supporting the Olympic Academy programmes.

"They are the Ministry of Education, Tamkeen Labor Fund, Khaleej and East World Company."

The Bahrain Olympic Academy was originally known as the Sports Training and Development Centre before being renamed in 2017.

The Academy's work includes setting annual programmes and events to "build capacity in sport administrators, coaches and stakeholders".

It does this by partnering with academic and training partners in different areas of sport, to deliver tailored programmes for Bahrain's sport sector.

Qualification and training courses for sport administrators, specialists and coaches are all offered by the institute.