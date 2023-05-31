The Bahrain Olympic Committee (BOC) have signed a deal with the nation's Royal Medical Services (RMS) which will "step up joint cooperation and provide medical services to sports people".

The agreement was spearheaded by BOC President Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa and formally concluded at the Al Wadi Palace.

"The Royal Medical Services will contribute through this agreement to providing care and medical services to players and members of the national teams," RMS Acting Commander Brigadier Dr. Shaikh Fahd bin Khalifa said.

BOC secretary general Fares Mustafa Al Kooheji was also present for the signing.

Bahrain Olympic Committee President Sheikh Khaled bin Hamad Al Khalifa provided the impetus for the healthcare agreement with Royal Medical Services ©Bahrain Olympic Committee

According to Al Kooheji, it reflected Shaikh Khalid's "keenness to supporting national teams and providing them with medical care".

Hospitals affiliated with the RMS will now provide medical care for national teams and athletes.

The BOC is to draw up a list of approved institutions.

These will include the Bahrain Defence Force Hospital in Riffa, the King Hamad University Hospital in Al Sayh and the Mohammed bin Khalifa Specialist Cardiac Centre in Awali.