Approximately 1,500 participants featured in the Asian Games Fun Run organised by the Bahrain Olympic Committee (BOC), aiming to build interest in Hangzhou 2022.

Bahrain Bay held the 21st leg of the Fun Run Series, with participants competing over 1 kilometre and 3km.

Those who finished on the podium received medals, certificates and cash prizes.

The event was held under the patronage of Shaikh Faisal bin Khaled Al Khalifa.

Secretary general Faris Al Kooheji formed part of the BOC delegation who attended the run.

Hangzhou 2022 was led by deputy director of the supervision and audit department Xie Ning, with Olympic Council of Asia projects and operations manager Wissam Trkmani also in attendance.

Bahrain enjoyed its best Asian Games performance to date at Jakarta-Palembang 2018 ©Getty Images

Bahrain has competed at every edition of the Asian Games since Tehran 2018.

It achieved its best performance to date at Jakarta-Palembang 2018, winning 12 gold, seven silver and seven bronze medals.

Ahmed Abdul Ghaffar has been appointed as Bahrain's Chef de Mission for the delayed Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games, scheduled for September 23 to October 8 this year.

Bahraini athletes are expected to compete in 13 sports at Hangzhou 2022, with the BOC awaiting confirmation on basketball, football, volleyball, e-sports and cricket.