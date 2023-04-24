The Italian National Olympic Committee (CONI) has launched its GEN26 Education Programme which aims to inspire children to take up sport in the build up to the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The educational initiative will see representatives of regional sporting bodies travel to different schools across Italy.

"This project marks a further step in the development path of our Education Programme," said Diana Bianchedi, chief of strategic planning and legacy of Milano Cortina 2026.

"This experimentation was developed by Milano Cortina 2026 with the main objective of promoting the connection between the Organising Committees of local events, sports federations and local schools, in order to guarantee a legacy for the nation even after 2026, creating a lasting link between the school and the world of sporting events itself."

The first stop of the tour was in Bari before other meetings are set to take place in Campobasso, Parma, Narni, Naples, and Trento.

The Milan Cortina 2026 Organising Committee has joined the national paths for transversal skills and orientation (PCTO) programme.

By doing so, it is aiming to make the organisation of sporting events of international importance and enhance professional opportunities while simultaneously bringing students closer to sport.

The PCTO project involves two implementation phases.

The first will see the participation of two schools: the G. Cardano Institute of Milan and the P. Calamandrei Institute of Rome which will be involved in the 2023 World Fencing Championships and Official International Horse Show of Rome, respectively.

A modular training course is also planned for the project and will feature a theoretical part on the Olympic and Paralympic Games before on the job training with regional sporting committees.