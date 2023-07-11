Boxing finals begin with more Algerian success at home Pan Arab Games

Women's boxing finals began on day six of the Pan Arab Games in Algeria, with the host nation adding a further five golds to their collection.

Fatiha Mansouri was the first boxing gold medallist for Algeria at the Ben Aknoun Military Centre Hall in Algiers, narrowly beating Yasmine Moutaqui of Morocco 3-2 on a split decision in the under-48 kilograms final.

African champion Roumaysa Boualam triumphed on a unanimous decision against Wiem Jouini of Tunisia in the under-50kg match for gold, and Hadjila Khelif prevailed in the under-60kg final against Mariem Homrani of Tunisia after the referee stopped the contest.

Zobeida Hayam Fatima Zahr was handed a walkover in the under-63kg boxing final against Saudi Arabia's Amnaimi Ragha Ibrahim K, and 2022 world silver medallist Imane Khelif was the other Algerian winner by a unanimous decision against Morocco's Oumaïma Belahbib in the women's under-66kg decider.

Khelif was disqualified after reaching the final at this year's International Boxing Association Women's Boxing World Championships in New Delhi, reportedly due to having too high a level of testosterone in her system.

She claimed she was the victim of a "conspiracy".

Morocco won two boxing golds through a 3-2 split decision victory for Widad Bertal against Algeria's Fatima Zohra Abdelkader Hadjala at under-54kg and a unanimous triumph for Lahmidi Saida against Djouher Benane of Algeria at under-75kg.

Jordan's Hanan Ayed Suleiman Nassar was the day's other winner at under-52kg, earning a unanimous victory against Chadha Jlassi of Tunisia.

Cyclist Nesrine Houili provided a dominant victory for the host nation in the women's 15.5 kilometres individual time-trial on the Tipaza Urban Circuit.

Houili clocked 21min 52sec, with Syria's Miran Alfares her closest challenger in 23:06 and Saudi Arabia's Daniah Sembawa seven seconds further back in third.

Imane Khelif, left, was disqualified at the IBA Women's Boxing World Championships earlier this year, but was able to take a Pan Arab Games gold for Algeria ©IBA

Algeria's Khadidja Araoui missed out on the podium by three seconds.

The men's 29.5km individual time trial was won by Morocco's Mohcine El Kouraji, who notched a time of 41:27.

A Bahraini duo completed the top three, with Ahmed Madan taking silver in 42:22 and his compatriot Ahmed Naser just four seconds further back.

Weightlifting finals began today at the Bordj Al Kifan Multi-Sports Hall in Algiers.

There was a Saudi double through Seraj Al-Saleem in the men's 61kg category as he lifted 120kg in the snatch and 150kg in the clean and jerk.

Morocco's Maha Fajreslam lifted 65kg for women's 49kg snatch gold, denying Egypt's Amal Moussa by just one kilogram.

However, fortunes were reversed in the clean and jerk as Moussa took gold with 81kg and Fajreslam had to settle for silver with 80kg.

Team fencing finals began today at the Women's Centre Hall in Algiers, with Algeria continuing their success in the sport through a 45-12 thrashing of Tunisia in the women's sabre match for gold.

Algeria have a big lead on the overall medals table with 79 golds to the 15 of Bahrain and 14 of Morocco.

The Pan Arab Games has returned after a 12-year absence, and is due to run until Saturday (July 15).