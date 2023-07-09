Algeria surpassed 50 gold medals at their home Pan Arab Games to underline their dominance of the competition, with both individual raffa bowls titles among their wins on day four.

Ahmed Triak was the first home winner at the LOFA Sports Complex in Oran, beating Tunisia's Khalil Jelassi 9-4 in the men's final.

Abdulmuhymin Zantouti of Libya triumphed 8-7 over Morocco's Abdeljalil El Moustafid for the bronze.

Besma Boukernafa dominated the women's final 8-3 against Sara El Mzamzi-El Idrissi of Morocco, and Aya Dabboussi notched a 10-2 victory against Zohour Bashir of Palestine to complete the podium.

The host nation also won the first road cycling gold of the Pan Arab Games, with Nesrine Houili, Sihem Bousba, Yasmine Elmeddah and Khadidja Araoui clocking 47min 17sec to win the 29.5 kilometres women's team time trial on the Tipaza Urban Circuit.

Syria were second in 50:04, with Saudi Arabia third in 52:26.

Morocco won the 58.5km men's team time-trial through Achraf Ed-Doghmy, Mohcine Elkouraji, Adil El Arbaoui and Oussama Khafi, who notched a time of 1 hour 17min 59sec.

Algeria were second in 1:20.08, with the United Arab Emirates third in 1:28.09.

There were two fencing golds for the hosts at the Women's Center Hall in Algiers.

Saoussen Boudiaf, who switched allegiance from France in 2021, won an all-Algerian women's sabre final 15-2 against Zohra Nora Kehli.

Beaten semi-finalists Elhammad Elhasna of Saudi Arabia and Yasmine Daghfous of Tunisia earned bronzes.

Saoussen Boudiaf, who formerly represented France, won women's sabre fencing gold for Algeria at the Pan Arab Games ©Getty Images

The women's épée gold went to Charline Zahra Clai Tchikaya Boukhlifaa, who edged past Jordan's Dina Taiysir Hasan Mansi in the final.

Saudi Arabia's Fawzya Faris B Alkhibiri and Jordan's Shahed Ali Khaleel Alkloub lost in the semi-finals.

Qatar's Ali Owaida was the day's other fencing gold medallist, winning the men's foil final 15-13 against Ali Nassar of Kuwait.

Both nations also won bronze medals through Abdalla Khalifa for Qatar and Ali Abbas for Kuwait.

In artistic gymnastics at the Miloud Hadefi Complex Omnisport Arena in Oran, Aleksandra Maksimova - who had been unable to compete internationally for Russia due to the war in Ukraine and recently switched allegiance to Syria to compete at the Pan Arab Games - added to her women's all-around gold from Friday (July 7) with uneven bars gold with 12.267 points.

Maksimova also finished second with 12.533 behind Jordan's Ruba Osama Hamza Aldaoud, who scored 12.767, during the vault.

Hillal Metidji earned an Algerian gymnastics gold with 13.400 in the men's rings, and Jordan's World Championships runner-up Ahmad Abu Al-Soud triumphed in the men's pommel horse with 14.200.

World silver medallist Ahmad Abu Al-Soud of Jordan triumphed on the pommel horse at the Pan Arab Games ©Getty Images

Algeria continued their swimming success with a further four golds from the five finals at the Miloud Hadefi Complex Aquatic Center in Oran.

There were one-twos for the hosts in the women's 100 metres butterfly, men's 400m individual medley and women's 50m freestyle.

Nesrine Medjahed beat compatriot Imène Kawthar Zitouni by 2.70sec with her time of 1:01.22 in the women's 100m butterfly, Jaouad Syoud triumphed in the men's 400m individual medley in 4:25.34 to Ramzi Chouchar's 4:27.87 and Amel Melih clocked 25.66 for women's 50m freestyle gold at the expense of Nesrine Medjahed with a 26.46 effort.

Syoud also won the men's 50m breaststroke gold in 27.85.

Jordan's Emad Addin Basim Yahia Zapen was the other swimming gold medallist with 51.64, beating Syria's Omar Abbas by 0.33.

Algeria now lead with 52 golds at the Pan Arab Games, followed by Bahrain with 14 and Morocco with eight.

Syria also have eight golds, but only seven silvers compared to Morocco's 23.

The Pan Arab Games, due to run until Saturday (July 15), are set to continue tomorrow with medals available in badminton, bowls, fencing, gymnastics, swimming and wrestling.