Oman and Bahrain take 4x100 metres relay athletics titles as Algeria open up healthy lead in Pan Arab Games medal table

Oman and Bahrain took the 4x100 metres relay athletics titles, while hosts Algeria opened up a healthy lead in the overall medals table as the Pan Arab Games continued.

The 4x100m relays were the climax of the day's athletics programme, with the men's event seeing Oman take gold in a time of 39.70 seconds.

Bahrain took silver in 40.19, with hosts Algeria completing the podium in 40.35 for bronze.

In the women’s event Bahrain went one better taking gold in a time of 44.44.

Morocco claimed silver in 46.26, with hosts Algeria taking the bronze once again in 46.86.

Two more track finals took place, with the women’s 10,000m going to Bahrain’s Bontu Rebitu in 31min 40.02sec.

Morocco filled the remaining two spots on the podium, with silver won by Soukaina Atanane in 32:37.42, and bronze going the way of Hanane Qallouj in 32:48.50.

There was more gold for Bahrain in the women’s 3,000m steeplechase, as Winfred Yavi took the title in 9:04.58.

Marwa Bouzayeni of Tunisia took silver in 9:17.28, with Morocco’s Ikram Ouaaziz winning the bronze in 9:43.57.

Five categories were decided in the judo competition today, with the men’s under-81 kilograms category final going the way of Achraf Moutii of Morocco by ippon, against Aghiles-Imad Benazoug of Algeria.

In the men’s under-90kg, Ben Ammar Abdelaziz of Tunisia claimed victory in the final by ippon against Oussama Kabri of Algeria.

The men’s under-100kg final went to Mustapha Yasser Bouama of Algeria by ippon against Ben Ghars Koussay of Tunisia.

There was more Algerian success for Sonia Asselah, who was victorious by ippon over Sarra Mzoughi of Tunisia in the women’s +78kg category.

Finally in the men’s +100kg, Algeria claimed gold again with Mohamed El Mehdi Lili triumphing by ippon over Mohammed Lahboub of Morocco.

Swimming finals also took place in Algeria, with the hosts claiming victory in the 4x100m mixed medley relay, courtesy of their quartet of Hichem Taibi, Jaouad Syoud, Nesrine Medjahed and Amel Melih in 3:59.69.

Silver went to Tunisia in 4:11.51, with bronze going to Syria in 4:11.87.

The evening’s swimming programme was concluded by the women’s 800m freestyle, with victory going to Goana Reyes of Syria in 9:11.20.

Jamila Boulakbech of Tunisia took silver in 9:16.87, with her compatriot Elaa Ben Milad winning bronze in 9:29.37.

Finally, two finals took place over 100m, with the women’s freestyle title going to Amel Melih of hosts Algeria in 55.87.

Goana Reyes of Syria took silver in 56.56, with Algeria’s Nesrine Medjahed completing the podium in 57.03.

In the men’s butterfly over the same distance Syoud took gold in 53.58, with Jordan’s Ziyad Bader Belal Alsalous taking silver in 55.23.

The podium was completed by fellow home swimmer Fares Benzidoun in 55.38.

Medals were also won on the official second day of competition in handball and Para athletics, with Algeria comfortably top of the overall medal table with 54, including 24 golds, 14 silvers and 16 bronzes.

This is the first edition of the Pan Arab Games to be held since 2011, and prior to the event Algeria’s Chef de Mission Hamza Deghdagh said the country’s target was to top the medal table.