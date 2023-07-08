Hosts Algeria extended their lead at the top of the medals table with four of the available six swimming golds on day three at the Pan Arab Games.

After the conclusion of athletics yesterday, it was a quieter day of medal events with swimming taking centre stage at the Miloud Hadefi Complex Aquatic Center in Oran.

Hamida Rania Nefsi led an Algerian one-two in the women's 200 metres individual medley, dominating the race in 2min 19.89sec to beat her compatriot Jihane Benchadli who notched 2:27.38 and Tunisia's Habiba Belghith who finished in 2:29.98.

Algeria had won the first final of the day through Amel Melih in the women's 50m backstroke as she triumphed in 29.28sec to beat Bahrain's Amani Alobaidli by 0.36 and Palestine's Valerie Tarazi by half-a-second.

Jaouad Syoud, a nine-time African champion, produced a fine performance to win men's 50m butterfly gold in 24.04, with Saudi Arabia's Yousif Bu Arish his nearest challenger in 24.90 and Algeria's Youcef Bouzouia 0.01 further back.

Fares Benzidoun, Mohamed Anisse Djaballah, Moncef Aymen Balamane and Sofiane Benamer Achour Talet provided a fourth swimming gold of the day for Algeria as they won the men's 4x200m relay in 7:41.97.

Tunisia were second in 7:49.39, with Jordan third in 7:50.03.

Goana Reyes provided a swimming gold for Syria in 4:23.36 in the women's 400m freestyle as Tunisia's Jamila Boulakbech finished a distant second in 4:30.21 and Majda Chebaraka of Algeria finishing third in 4:31.81.

Jordan's Amro Al-Wir was the other winner in the men's 200m breaststroke in 2:14.02, with home favourites Moncef Aymen Balamane and Ramzi Chouchar taking silver and bronze respectively with times of 2:16.98 and 2:17.31.

The results put Algeria further clear at the top of the overall medals table with 38 golds, followed by Bahrain still on 14 and Morocco on seven.

Syria moved to within one of Morocco thanks to Reyes' victory.

The Pan Arab Games is set to continue tomorrow with medals in artistic gymnastics, cycling, fencing and swimming.