Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has been accused of hypocrisy by musician Sir Bob Geldof after claiming that the Brisbane 2032 Olympics will be the first-ever "climate positive Games".

In an interview with Palaszczuk, the Irishman mentioned Queensland being "a mining state" and how it conflicted with the aim of staging an environmentally friendly Olympic Games.

"Take the point that you've still got to extract minerals to get to a green policy: it seems odd and contradictory, but there you go," Geldof said on Disrupt Radio.

"The point is there has been only two Olympics that have made money - Barcelona and Los Angeles, as far as I can remember.

"How did they make money?

"Of course, nobody else bid for the LA Olympics, so they didn't have to do anything.

"They just said: 'We have everything here.

"We're not going to do much else.

"And by that time, TV rights of course, were worth a lot of money."

Geldof also questioned why the Games could not be held completely in existing infrastructure.

A total of six new venues are due to be built, in the form of the Brisbane Arena, Moreton Bay Indoor Sports Centre, Brisbane Indoor Sports Centre, Sunshine Coast Indoor Centre, Chandler Indoor Sports Centre, and Redland Whitewater Centre.

The Brisbane Cricket Ground, known as the Gabba, is also set to undergo a complete rebuild at a cost of AUD$2.7 billion (£1.45billion/$1.83 billion/€1.70 billion).

The Brisbane Arena is one of six new venues set to be built for the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games ©Queensland Government

"Why can't you just utilise what's there?" Geldof said.

"And say to the International Olympic Committee: This is our bid.

"We're just using what's here.

"We've got stadiums.

"They're not the best.

"They're not swish architecture.

"But we're going to have the best athletes – they're going to stay with Mrs Meggins in 5 Acacia Ave.

"And if they don't like it, don't come."

Palaszczuk hit back saying the Gabba needs to be rebuilt as "it's reached the end of its life".

She also said that some of the new venues will be multi-purpose and will be able for use long after the Games.

This includes the 15,000-seat Brisbane Arena which is set to stage live music events in the future.

Brisbane 2032 aims to achieve climate positivity by compensating more than 100 per cent of residual emissions