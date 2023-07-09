A delegation from UK Sport including chair Dame Katherine Grainger has travelled to Dar es Salaam for discussions with the Tanzania Olympic Committee (TOC).

TOC vice-president Henry Tandau represented his national body in the meeting, which was reported to have been focused on "various sport development issues".

This included challenges faced by the TOC, governing bodies and the Government in growing Olympic and Paralympic sport in Tanzania and ensuring athletes can compete internationally.

Five-time Olympic rowing medallist Grainger was joined by UK Sport's international relations advisers Jo Calvino and Jane Browning, and second secretary at the British High Commission in Dar es Salaam Ryan Mitchell.

The visit led to a partnership being launched between national governing bodies Skateboard GB and the Tanzania Skateboarding Federation.

A Skateboard GB delegation delivered a coaching education programme in Tanzania, with a group of Tanzanian athletes and coaches set to visit Britain in October.

Skateboarding made its Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020, and is also on the programme for Paris 2024 and Los Angeles 2028.

A skateboarding partnership was signed between bodies in Tanzania and Britain during the meetings ©TOC

Grainger welcomed the launch of the partnership between skateboarding bodies in Britain and Tanzania.

"I was absolutely thrilled to visit Tanzania on behalf of UK Sport to support the launch of this pioneering partnership between Skateboard GB and the Tanzania Skateboarding Federation that will support the development of skateboarding in Tanzania," Grainger said.

"At UK Sport we are passionate about the power and platform of sport to inspire positive change and a key element of this work is through an International Partnerships Programme that focuses on strengthening the international sporting system by supporting governing bodies and Governments to grow Olympic and Paralympic sport overseas.

"I also really enjoyed meeting talented Tanzanian athletes, coaches, and leaders from the Tanzanian Olympic Committee and Tanzanian Ministry of Culture, Arts and Sports to learn more about skateboarding in Tanzania and discuss how UK Sport and Skateboard GB can support the growth of skateboarding and Olympic and Paralympic sport in Tanzania."

Tanzania sent just three athletes to Tokyo 2020, all in athletics, which was its smallest-ever team at an Olympic Games.

Its two Olympic medals were silvers won by Filbert Bayi in the men's 3,000 metres steeplechase and Suleiman Nyambui in the men's 5,000m at Moscow 1980.