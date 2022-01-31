Tanzania Olympic Committee to build Olympic centres in Dar es Salaam and Singida

The Tanzania Olympic Committee (TOC) plans to build Olympic centres in Dar es Salaam and Singida after securing land in both locations.

The two buildings will be used to promote the Olympic spirit among people in the country, focusing on sports development, business development and sustainability, it is promised.

"We have secured land in Dar es Salaam and Singida, the land will be sued to build Olympic Africa Centres," TOC vice-president Henry Tandau said in comments reported by Tanzanian publication The Guardian.

"There will be a lot of initiatives, the aim is to encourage the Olympic spirit.

Tandau added that the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA) will help to fund construction.

Alphonce Simbu, a bronze medallist at the 2017 World Athletics Championships, was one of three Tanzanian athletes to compete at Tokyo 2020 ©Getty Images

"It is the only way we shall have a self-sustainable organisation," added Tandau, per The Guardian.

"We want to ensure that the organisation can generate additional resources to supplement what Olympic Solidarity provides."

The TOC sent three athletes to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, all marathon runners.

Alphonce Simbu produced the best result, coming seventh in the men's race.