The Tanzania Olympic Committee (TOC) has staged a workshop on athletes' best practices for leading a healthy lifestyle.

More than a dozen athletes took part in the two-day event, which covered topics ranging from anti-doping to using computers.

TOC vice-president Henry Tandau, Executive Committee member Suma Mwaitenda and assistant secretary general Sulemain Mahamoud Jabir were among those to offer guidance.

Mwaitenda gave a talk on saving energy and Jabir spoke on leadership, then anti-doping and integrity issues.

Khalid Rushaka, who chairs the TOC Athletes' Commission, was another speaker.

Rushaka was the first swimmer to represent Tanzania at the Olympics.

The TOC has sent athletes to each of the last 11 Summer Olympic Games, with three - all marathon runners - attending Tokyo 2020.

The nation's only Olympic medals - both silver - were won at Moscow 1980 by Filbert Bayi in the men's 3,000 metres steeplechase and Suleiman Nyambui in the men's 5,000m.