Kirsty Coventry, Zimbabwe’s International Olympic Committee (IOC) member and Minister for Sport, spoke about athlete advocacy at the International Relations Seminar hosted by UK Sport.

The former swimmer, who is Africa’s most decorated Olympian after winning seven medals, including two golds, was formerly head of the IOC’s Athletes Commission.

She told those present at the event, a joint collaboration of the British Olympic Association (BOA) and the British Paralympic Association, about the power of the athlete voice within sporting organisations.

BOA chair Sir Hugh Robertson welcomed the recent visit of Zimbabwe's Sports Minister Kirsty Coventry to the International Relations Seminar hosted by UK Sport ©Getty Images

She met BOA chair Sir Hugh Robertson, chief executive Andy Anson and director of Olympic relations Shahab Uddin before taking part in a question and answer session with staff.

"Meeting and sharing different perspectives with Team GB and staff was a really wonderful experience," Coventry said.

"These interactions allow us to build a stronger Olympic Movement as it opens up more opportunities for us to gain a greater understanding and respect of each other."

Robertson said: "It was an absolute pleasure to host Kirsty Coventry at the BOA as part of her visit to London.

"We discussed issues including Russia and Belarus, the continued fight against doping and the future of the Olympic Movement and we will look forward to continuing these discussions in the months and years ahead."