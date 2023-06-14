Four names have been shortlisted for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games "Raging Bull" ©Getty Images

Around 2,000 people had submitted suggestions after a competition launched by Network Rail and the West Midlands Combined Authority ended last week.

The shortlisted names are Ozzy, Bostin, Brummie and Boulton.

The major attraction of the Birmingham 2022 Opening Ceremony is undergoing tweaks before being moved to its new home at Birmingham New Street station.

A public vote to select a name began yesterday (June 13) with the final deadline to make a decision set at 23:59PM on June 20.

"The response to the competition was amazing with nearly 2,000 people sending in their suggestions," Peter, Lord Hendy of Richmond Hill, chair of Network Rail, said.

"It was an honour to work with the West Midlands Mayor Andy Street to choose the final four, but it’s over to the public to make the all-important final decision.

The shortlisted names are Ozzy, Bostin, Brummie and Boulton ©Network Rail
"The bull was an icon of the Commonwealth Games and we just had to save it, and give it a permanent home at Birmingham New Street station."

Special effects firm Artem is working on the bull before being moved next month with a grand unveiling expected before the first anniversary of the Games.

"So the time has come for people to have their say and choose a name for the iconic Bull that so wonderfully captured the spirit of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games," Andy Street, Mayor of the West Midlands, said.

"Will it be Ozzy, Brummie, Bostin or Boulton? The choice is yours.

"I cannot wait to see what the public decide they want tourists and local people to call the Bull as they marvel at it in the brilliant setting of New Street Station in the months and years ahead."

Those interested can cast their vote here