Toupane to stay as French women’s basketball coach for Paris 2024 after Eurobasket controversy

Jean-Aimé Toupane will retain his position as coach of the French women’s basketball team for the Paris 2024 Games - and star player Marine Johannès, left out of last month’s EuroBasket tournament, has the door open to return for the Olympics.

Jean-Pierre Siutat, President of the French Basketball Federation (FFBB), told a press conference that, despite the disappointment over France’s finishing third in the Eurobasket event, the current staff were “confirmed” ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympics.

“We would have liked gold but it came to nothing,” he said.

“There is absolutely no ambiguity.”

Toupane, however, had indicated before the tournament than any other result than victory would be a failure, L’Equipe reports.

Siutat said the press conference had been convened to clarify the situation after “a lot of controversy” on social media.

The staff of the FFBB, and in particular the coach, who was appointed after France had taken bronze at the Tokyo 2021 Olympics, came in for criticism.

Jean-Pierre Siutat, President of the French Basketball Federation (FFBB), has confirmed Jean-Aimé Toupane will remain the national women's team coach going into Paris 2024 ©Getty Images

Much of the dissatisfaction was vented over France’s poor quality play as they failed to reach the Eurobasket final for the first time since 2011.

The non-selection of Johannès, who played in the 2017, 2019 and 2021 Eurobasket events as well as the Rio 2016 Olympics and Tokyo 2020, was another prime factor.

Johannès had requested a late arrival in the squad so she could sign her new contract with New York Liberty in the Women’s National Basketball Association, whom she planned to join after the Euro tournament.

That leave was refused, however, depriving France of a key player.

“We made mistakes on both sides, we could have had clearer communication,” Céline Dumerc, the FFBB general manager told the press, adding:

“Things could have been done better - the extent of this controversy shocked me.”

Dumerc also made it clear that the Paris 2024 Games remained a realistic target for Johannès, while insisting that she would have no special privileges in terms of the selection procedure.

“The whole group will be eligible,” she said.

“It will then be up to the staff to make their choices.

“But if a player leaves for the WNBA before, she will not be part of the team.

“We want the best team for the Olympics, but I want us to be running the France team.”

There was a further twist also to the harsh comments about the French performance made by former player Sandrine Gruda, who played in the team that won the Eurobasket in 2009.

Following the French performance in a tournament where Belgium beat Spain in the final, as a commentator for beIN Sports, she had said: “It’s true that all of us, at our levels, we can really do better - including the coach.”

On reflection she described those words as “inappropriate”, adding that they were spoken in “a particular emotional context after a defeat in the semi-finals which I had not digested.”

The team will next gather in November for Euro 2025 qualifications before taking part in an Olympic qualifying tournament in February 2024, even though the team is automatically qualified as hosts.

“There is still a gap with the USA,” Siutat said.

“I dream of a medal but we will see according to the 12 and the table after the draw.”