The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) expects to hold regular qualification for the 2023 Basketball World Cup amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but said it reserves the right to apply bubbles in certain sub-regions.

The governing body outlined its position at its latest Executive Committee meeting, which was held by videoconference.

FIBA said that teams from each of the regions will play in six windows of qualifiers for the men’s World Cup over the next 15 months.

Qualification will begin in November, following last month’s draw.

FIBA confirmed 80 national sides are scheduled to play home and away games across six qualifying windows to secure their places at the World Cup.

A total of 30 teams will join hosts Japan and the Philippines in the 32-team tournament.

Japan and the Philippines played in the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup and received direct qualification, while co-hosts Indonesia have been set a target to achieve direct qualification.

Indonesia will be required to finish in the top eight teams at the FIBA Asia Cup to qualify or advance through the Asian qualification process.

FIBA has been forced to run a series of qualification events with bubble formats since the start of the pandemic, including for the Asia Cup, EuroBasket and the AmeriCup.

The FIBA Executive Committee also confirmed that a draw will take place after the conclusion of the group stage at the 2022 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup.

The draw will determine quarter-final pairings and the path teams will have to take to the final.

Under the competition system, four teams will advance to the knockout phase from both six-team groups.

FIBA said 3x3 basketball had enjoyed a successful Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020 ©Getty Images

The tournament is scheduled to take place next year from September 22 to October 1 in Sydney, Australia.

The FIBA Executive Committee approved a change of date to the FIBA Under-17 Women's Basketball World Cup next year, with competition now taking place from July 9 to 17 in the city of Debrecen.

The governing body also said it had received reports on the success of the basketball competitions at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, including regarding the engagement of fans via FIBA's digital platforms.

A detailed report on the 3x3 Olympic debut was also provided.

FIBA said the 3x3 events were a huge success, with fan interaction on social media viewed as extremely positive, while the organisation noted that competition was attended by various heads of state.

The organisation outlined that prize money has been introduced into its 3x3 Women's Series this season.

FIBA said prize money formed part of its strategic priority of Women in Basketball, while further measures reportedly approved to help increase prize money available for female 3x3 players.