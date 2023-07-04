Azerbaijan has announced Rufat Hajili as its Chef de Mission for next year’s Paralympic Games in Paris.

Hajili is head of international relations and marketing of the country’s National Paralympic Committee.

Paris 2024 will mark Azerbaijan’s eighth consecutive appearance at the Summer Paralympics since making its debut at Atlanta 1996 following the break-up of the Soviet Union.

The country will be hoping to break its record-breaking performance at the re-arranged 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

Azerbaijan won a record 19 medals, including 10 gold, at Tokyo 2020 ©Azerbaijan NPC

Its team of 36 athletes won 19 medals, including 14 gold, five more than in the previous six Paralympic Games combined, to finish 10th overall.

Azerbaijan’s most successful sport was judo, where they won six gold medals.

The winners included Sevda Valiyeva, the wife of Hajili.

She won the gold medal in the women’s 57-kilogram category.

Rufat Hajili's wife Sevda Valiyeva, right, was among Azeraijan's gold medallists at Tokyo 2020 ©IPC

"I was so nervous, and I guess more nervous than her," Hajili recalled earlier this year.

"If you check her videos from Tokyo 2020 you will see the person who is screaming and jumping there.

"That’s me.

"I was so proud and exhausted when she won.

"It was like an emotional volcano going off in Azerbaijan, all our citizens, all partners, with all our friends watching online the medal-winning performances of our athletes in spite of Azerbaijan having a five-hour difference with Japan."

Azerbaijan is hoping to send a team of up to 50 athletes to compete in eight sports to Paris 2024, which is due to take place between August 28 and September 8.