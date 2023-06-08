A waste recycling centre in Brisbane has been awarded a grant of AUD$75 million (£40.2 million/$50.2 million/€47 million) as it prepares to receive construction and demolition materials from the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic building works.

The grant has been made by Australia's Clean Energy Finance Corporation (CEFC).

"It offers an opportunity to deliver important infrastructure to Queensland and comes at a critical time for Brisbane, with the city on the cusp of a construction boom in the countdown to the 2032 Olympics," CEFC chief executive Ian Learmonth told to Australia’s Industry Update Manufacturing magazine.

The plant is set to be operated by Rino Recycling at Pinkenba some 14 kilometres from central Brisbane.

"This facility will not only help South East Queensland achieve its Olympics commitments, but preserve a number of its finite resources by recycling existing materials in the system first," predicted Rino Recycling director Todd Pepper.

CEFC forecast that the centre will be capable of processing more than a million tonnes of construction and demolition waste each year with a "resource recovery rate" of more than 90 per cent.

The complete demolition and rebuilding of the Gabba Cricket Ground is set to be the largest Olympic construction project for the 2032 Games ©Getty Images

The facility is predicted to deliver 55,363tCO2-e of carbon abatement each year.

"The new integrated plant is the first of its type and will help Brisbane create a more sustainable Olympics," Rino Recycling general manager Daniel Blaser said.

"What is unique about this plant is that it is fully automated and able to handle many and various waste streams through the plant efficiently, separating the products effectively and creating valuable outputs without the need to rehandle or reprocess."

Figures from Australia's National Waste Report indicate that some 29 million tonnes of waste came from construction and demolition projects in the last twelve months, with 38 per cent of all waste generated in Australia.

The Gabba Cricket Ground is set to be completely rebuilt in an AUD$2.7 billion (£1.4 billion/$1.7 billion/€1.6 billion) project to provide the centre piece for the Games.

Private developments planned for the city include the AUD$1.2 billion (£642 million/$800 million/€727 million) Station Square plan which is set to include residential accommodation, a five-star hotel and office and retail space.

The 2032 Olympic Games are scheduled to open on July 23.