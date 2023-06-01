Second Brisbane school might have to move because of Gabba reconstruction

Teachers at the Brisbane School of Distance Education (SDE) have expressed concerns that they might be forced to move because of work to redevelop the Gabba cricket ground for the Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The SDE is located beside the Coorparoo Secondary College at Coorparoo which the Queensland Government have indicated is the potential new location for East Brisbane State school (EBSS).

The premises of EBSS are currently adjacent to the Gabba but it is planned that the school will close in December 2025 to allow building work to completely rebuild the ground at a cost of $AUS2.7 billion (£1.54 billion/$1.86 billion/€1.74 billion) as the showpiece stadium for the 2032 Olympics and Paralympics.

Education Queensland have stated that no final decisions on relocation have been made but arrangements must be in place for the 2026 school year.

"The department will continue to work with the Brisbane School of Distance Education on the future of the school as part of ongoing planning regarding the East Brisbane State School," an Education Queensland statement said.

Local kids need a local school.



The East Brisbane State School community deserves to know their future.



Preppies don't deserve the anxiety of uncertainty of location.



Education Minister still quiet, but we won't be. pic.twitter.com/OG8y0SE0q6 — Kath Angus (@kathangus) October 20, 2022

"Our preferred option for the relocated East Brisbane State School is a brand new stand-alone school on the underutilised 11-hectare Coorparoo Secondary College site, which is a short distance away," Queensland Education Minister Grace Grace said.

Although most of the 3450 SDE pupils are taught online, 340 teachers work on the site and around 90 pupils attend events on the premises each week.

These include examinations, music days, sports days and other special events.

The SDE was previously forced to relocate in 2016 from a site that is now a shopping centre and flats.

EBSS Parents and Citizens Committee Association President Austin Gibbs claimed that they have been shown plans which could mean relocating to the site currently used by the SDE.

"East Brisbane State School doesn’t have a position on using the Brisbane School of Distance Education site just yet," Gibbs told the Brisbane Times.

Last week seven cross benchers in the Queensland Parliament called for the budget for the 2032 Olympics to be capped and for plans to completely rebuild the Gabba to be scrapped.