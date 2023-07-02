Axelsen and Marin win first European Games badminton titles as Italy top medals table

Denmark’s current Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen and Spain’s Rio 2016 gold medallist Carolina Marin won their first European Games badminton titles on the final day of competition which saw Italy finish top of the medals table with 35 golds, followed by Spain and then Ukraine, both on 21.

Hosts Poland finished sixth in the table, one place above Britain, on 13 golds, with Germany fourth on 20 and France fifth on 17.

Marin, who earned a record fifth consecutive European title last year, beat Denmark's defending champion Mia Blichfeldt 21-15, 21-14 in the women’s final.

Axelsen, 29, had a far harder time of it in securing the men’s title as he was at one point a game and 8-4 down to France's 21-year-old Christo Popov, whose elder brother Toma Junior was beaten by the Dane in the semi-final.

However Axelsen, who also has two world and three European golds, got a grip, recovering to win the the second game before moving away in the third for a 16-21, 21-16, 21-11 victory,

In winning, both Marin and Axelsen earned a Paris 2024 quota place for their respective countries.

Spain's Carolina Marin, five times a European badminton champion, earned her first European Games title today ©Kraków-Malopolska 2023

The first badminton gold medal of the day, in the mixed doubles, went to the Dutch pair of Robin Tabeling and Selena Piek, who earned a 21-10, 13-21, 21-13 win over Thom Gicquel and Delphine Delrue of France.

Hungary defeated world champions Serbia to win the teqball men’s doubles event postponed from the previous evening because of slippery conditions underfoot in the Main Market Square venue.

The Hungarian pairing of Csaba Banyik - who won a world doubles title with Adam Blazsovics in 2019 - and Balazs Katz took a set lead against Serbia's 2021 and 2022 world champions Bogdan Marojevic and Nikola Mitro before the latter drew level.

But Hungary had enough to take the third and decisive set.

Axelsen wins a thrilling match 🏸

The eventual winners had begun the day by winning their semi-final against the hosts, in which they had led 1-0 on Saturday night before the event was stopped.

When they resumed their match today the score - interestingly - had been reset to 0-0 and they went a set down to the pairing of Adrian Duszak and Marek Pokwap before winning 2-1.

The Poles went on to earn a stirring 2-1 win over Romania's Szabolcs Ilyes and world and European Games individual champion Apor Györgydeák 2-1 in the men's bronze-medal match.

Polish fans in the Main Market Square hailed home silver and bronze in the concluding teqball events ©Kraków-Malopolska 2023

The first shooting gold medal of the day went to Italy in the women's team trap.

Jessica Rossi, Giulia Grassia and Silvana Maria Stanco were too precise for Turkey's Dilara Bedia Kızılsu, Rümeysa Pelin Kaya and Safiye Temizdemir, and triumphed 6-0 in the final.

Germany and Finland shared bronze medals, after Sarah Bindrich, Bettina Valdorf and Kathrin Murche for Germany played out a 5-5 draw with Mopsi Veromaa, Satu Silja Paiv Makela-Nummela and Noora Elina Antikainen.

Croatia won the final gold medal of Kraków-Małopolska 2023 as Anton Glasnović, Francesco Ravalico and Giovanni Cernogoraz beat Slovakia's Erik Varga, Marián Kovačócy and Adrián Drobný 7-3 in the decider of the men's team trap.

Ultimate tekkers 🏐



After a tense battle, it's Hungary who take the gold from Serbia in the teqball Men's Doubles final

Portugal's João Azevedo, José Bruno Faria and Armelim Coelho Rodrigues were bronze medallists with a 6-0 victory against Italy's Mauro De Filippis, Daniele Resca and Giovanni Pellielo.

Kickboxing, another new sport in the Games, had a programme featuring all 16 finals in one day.

Italy's Ivan Penzo became the first kickboxing champion of the Games.

He was adjudged to have won two of the three rounds in the men's light contact under-63 kilograms final, and took the gold 3-0 against Anis Triqui of Germany.

Spain's Ruben Iglesias Fernández and Hungary's Gergő Száraz were bronze medallists.

Farid Aghamoghlanov of Azerbaijan was the first full contact kickboxing gold medallist at the Games, winning 3-0 over Italy's Damiano Salvato Tramontana in the men's under-63.5kg.

Beaten semi-finalists Oskar Sobański of Poland and Milton Barrios Galarreta of Norway took bronze.

Italy’s Federica Trovalusci won the women's point fighting under-50kg final 17-6 against Slovenia's Tyra Barada.

Szonja Török of Hungary and Maeline Nadine Lachaud of Switzerland took the bronzes.

This is the final medal classification 🥇🥈🥉



Italians 🇮🇹 with a hundred medals!😮



Congratulations to every athlete 🔥



This is the final medal classification 🥇🥈🥉

Italians 🇮🇹 with a hundred medals!😮

Congratulations to every athlete 🔥

Thank you for your dedication 💪

Germany's Al Amin Rmadan earned gold in the men's light combat under-79kg final 3-0 against Hungary's Lajos Imre Fésű.

Bulgaria's Ivan Krastanov and Turkey's Recep Men earned bronzes.

Turkey topped the podium thanks to Emine Arslan, who beat Italy's Nicole Perona 3-0 in the women's full contact under-52kg final.

Aleksandra Dimitrova of Bulgaria and Charlotte Berg Andersen of Norway were the bronze medallists.

Three-time world champion Francesca Ceci became the next Italian winner through a 7-4 verdict over Hungary's Andrea Busa in the women's point fighting under-60kg final.

Turkey's Funda Güleç and Germany's Kiara Mager took bronze.

Martin Balint of Hungary beat Ireland's Nathan Tait 15-5 in the men's point fighting under-74kg kickboxing final, in which Switzerland's Danylo Mancari and Italy's Edoardo Bagarello took bronze.

Georgia's Luka Shoniya earned the men's full contact under-75kg gold with a 3-0 victory against Ukraine's Tymur Brykov, with bronze medals in the event going to Poland's Jakub Pokusa and Serbia's Aleksandar Konovalov.

Slovenia's Tyra Barada won the women's light contact under-50kg final 3-0 against Kristina Nikolova of Bulgaria.

Greece's Zarmakoupi Paraskevi-Semeli and Germany's Michelle Mesmer were bronze medallists.

Further golds in kickboxing went to Sandro Gabriel Peters of Germany and Amy Wall of Ireland.

Slovenia's Tyra Barada won the women's light contact under-50kg kickboxing final 3-0 against Kristina Nikolova of Bulgaria ©Kraków-Malopolska 2023

Peters edged the men's point fighting under-84kg final 16-15 against Ireland's Conor Johnson McGlinchey, with Turkey's Cevat Kır and Italy's Riccardo Albanese taking the bronze medals.

Wall won 3-0 against Norway's Mariell Gaassan Straume in the women's full contact under-60kg final, with bronzes going to Cintia Czégény of Hungary and Kinga Szlachcic of Poland.

Italy's Luna Mendy won the women's light contact under-60kg kickboxing gold.

She edged past Urška Gazvoda of Slovenia 2-1 in the final, with bronzes going to Ireland's Nicole Bannon and Finland's Mira Sjövall.

There was further success for Italy with Gabriele Lanzilao beating Greece's Georgios Tsampodimos Leovari 11-8 in the men's point fighting under-63kg final.

Roland Viczian of Germany and Richard Veres of Hungary took the bronze medals.

Lanzilao's victory was followed by a gold for the hosts Poland, for whom Robert Krasoń beats Spain's Mohammed Hamdi Hajji 3-0 in the men's full contact under-86kg final.

Ukraine's Artem Melnyk and Georgia's Zurab Ivaniadze were bronze medallists.

Domenica Angelino of Italy won the penultimate kickboxing gold, edging past Slovenia's Tina Baloh 10-9 in the women's point fighting under-70kg final.

Ireland's Jodie Browne and Hungary's Anna Kondár had taken bronze after losing in the semi-finals yesterday.

Serbia's Aleksandra Krstić earned the final kickboxing gold medal of the European Games, winning the women's under-70kg full contact final 2-1 against Aline Sophia Sodjinou of Germany.

Poland's Karolina Juja and Croatia's Antonija Zec took bronze in this event.

Meanwhile in an associated event running parallel to the Games in the Katowice International Conference Centre, the first European Games Esports Championships saw The Netherlands become the first winners as they triumphed in the open Rocket League competition.

The eFootball 2023 women's title at the Esports Championships went to Italy, while Spain won the open event.