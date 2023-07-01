Reigning Olympic champions Ricarda Funk of Germany and the Czech Republic’s Jiří Prskavec added a historic achievement to their CVs today in winning the inaugural European Games women's and men's kayak events.

Their efforts on the turbulent waters of the Kolna Sports Center earned each a Paris 2024 quota place for their country.

Funk, one of several big names contesting canoe slalom events in their debut at these Games, won European titles in 2014 and 2018.

On a highly technical course, she finished the K1 race in 99.09sec, which left her +1.97sec ahead of her nearest opponent, home paddler Klaudia Zwolińska.

The Czech Republic’s Tereza Fišerová earned bronze on +3.25.

Funk’s team-mate Elena Lilik had qualified fastest, earning the right to be tenth and last down the course.

But after a tricky run, she remained in tenth position.

Funk, meanwhile, had to go first, having only just managed to claim the tenth and last qualifying place.

"I didn’t like all the waiting especially at the beginning when I was alone and waiting to see what the other girls would do!" she said.

"But this course was really a challenge, so I knew 99 was a really good time.

"The European Games is such a special event for us, and I’m here for the first time - and I had a really good run.

"The spins were good, they were quite tricky.

"I had trouble with them in the semi-finals, where I was two times rolling, but I know I could probably develop a little bit.

"I like this feeling when you are in the flow and today I had it.

"You don’t know if you will have it."

Prskavec of the Czech Republic was also fastest qualifier in the men’s final, but he enjoyed different fortunes to Lilik as he completed the course without a blemish in a winning time of 88.21.

Martin Dougoud of Switzerland, third in the semi-final, also had a clean run on his way to finishing in 89.60 for silver.

Britain’s Rio 2016 gold medallist Clarke, tenth and last qualifier, earned bronze in 89.80 - and would have won gold but for a two-second penalty on the first gate.

Italy's world silver medallist Giovanni De Gennaro was fifth.

"It was a beautiful experience," said Prskavec.

"I wasn’t expecting the European Games to be so big.

"But I think we all felt a little bit more pressure than in a usual European Championships and that’s why I really am happy about the performance."

Prskavec, who will take part in tomorrow’s concluding men’s canoe event, added: "I’m not expecting too much of myself.

"If I make a nice clean run I could think about the final and that would be a success for me."