Bennama and Oumiha secure French boxing double on first day of finals at Kraków-Małopolska 2023

Billal Bennama and three-time world champion Sofiane Oumiha won boxing golds for France on the first day of finals at the Kraków-Małopolska 2023 European Games here.

Three-time world medallist Bennama and his men's under-51 kilograms final opponent Samet Gümüş of Turkey came through high-pressure semi-finals yesterday which they had to win to secure their places at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

After a shaky start in which Gümüş took the first round on all five judges' cards, Bennama played his way into the fight and triumphed 4-1 on a split points decision at the Nowy Targ Arena.

Britain's Kiaran MacDonald and Italy's Federico Serra took bronzes for their runs to the semi-finals, but are forced to go through the World Qualification Tournaments next year to keep their Olympic dreams alive.

Bennama's success was immediately followed by compatriot Oumiha in the men's under-63.5kg as he triumphed 4-1 over two-time world bronze medallist Lasha Guruli of Georgia.

Three-time world champion Sofiane Oumiha, right, provided a second French victory against Georgia's Lasha Guruli, centre, in the men's under-63.5kg ©Kraków-Małopolska 2023

This weight category had the full four Paris 2024 quota places, meaning the two finalists and bronze medallists Dean Clancy of Ireland and Richárd Kovács of Hungary had completed their Olympic qualification work by winning their quarter-finals.

France did not win a boxing medal at Tokyo 2020, so the performance of Bennama and Oumiha plus the qualification of five other boxers provides a welcome boost in the build-up to next year's home Olympics.

Ireland's Olympic champion Kellie Harrington was among the winners in the women's finals, capping a dominant week in the weight category by recovering from losing the first round on three of the judges' cards to triumph unanimously over Natalia Shadrina of Serbia at under-60kg.

Another Olympic champion in the under-69kg gold medallist at Tokyo 2020 Busenaz Sürmeneli of Turkey won the women's under-66kg final as she produced a dominant display for a unanimous points victory against Oshin Derieuw of Belgium.

Ireland's Olympic champion Kellie Harrington, left, won the women's under-60kg final against Natalia Shadrina of Serbia, right ©Kraków-Małopolska 2023

Stanimira Petrova of Bulgaria won women's under-54kg gold with a 5-0 victory over Romania's Lăcrămioara Perijoc in the first final of the day.

The last two winners of the day were Tokyo 2020 silver medallist Oleksandr Khyzhniak of Ukraine, who beat Croatia's Gabrijel Veočić in the men's under-80kg final after the referee stopped the contest in the second round, and European champion Aziz Abbes Mouhiidine of Italy who unanimously overcame Ireland's Jack Marley in the men's under-92kg.

Mouhiidine and Marley had been required to win their semi-finals yesterday to secure Olympic qualification.

Kraków-Małopolska 2023's boxing tournament took added importance after the International Olympic Committee designated it as an Olympic qualifier having taken over the management of the sport for the second consecutive Games due to governance concerns which ultimately led to the expulsion of the International Boxing Association,

Boxing finals are due to conclude on the last day of the European Games tomorrow in the remaining six weight categories.