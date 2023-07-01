Italy secured a modern pentathlon double at the Kraków-Małopolska 2023 European Games here, with Alice Sotero winning the women's and Giorgio Malan the men's races.

Sotero, who was fourth at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, top-scored in the fencing and swimming elements to give herself a lead going into the laser run at the AWF Sports Centre.

A time of 11min 26.30sec ensured she broke the world record with 1,443 modern pentathlon points.

Spain's Laura Heredia finished second with 1,429 points to become the first woman from her country to qualify for an Olympic Games in the sport, and Olivia Green of Britain completed the top three after an impressive 10:57.40 laser run.

The laser run women's world record was beaten by Lithuania's Laura Asadauskaitė as she clocked 10:50.10.

The London 2012 gold and Tokyo 2020 silver medallist had to settle for fourth overall, but that was enough to secure a Paris 2024 place.

Olympic qualifying berths were available for the top eight athletes, but only with a maximum of one from each country.

Marie Oteiza of France in fifth, Hungary's Michelle Gulyas in seventh, Germany's Annika Zillekens in eighth and Lucie Hlavackov of the Czech Republic in 18th place all secured their places at next year's Games.

In the men's event, Malan scored lowly in fencing and began the laser run in fifth behind leaders Marvin Faly Dogue of Germany and Valentin Prades of France, Britain's Olympic champion Joe Choong and his compatriot Myles Pillage.

However, a strong 9:58.0 laser run from Malan helped him to power home to victory.

Choong finished strongly on the last lap to finish second with a 10:50.7 effort, and Csaba Bohm of Hungary climbed from eighth to third through a 9:59.0 laser run.

They secured Paris 2024 places along with Prades, Dogue, Łukasz Gutkowski of Poland, Ukraine's Oleksandr Tovkai and Switzerland's Alexandre Dallenbach.

Pillage was fourth, but missed out on a quota place because only one athlete per country was eligible to secure one at Kraków-Małopolska 2023.

A total of 36 athletes are set to compete in modern pentathlon in both genders at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Elena Micheli of Italy on the women's side and Mohanad Shaban of Egypt on the men's had already secured qualifying places through victory at the International Modern Pentathlon Union (UIPM) Pentathlon World Cup Final.

Modern pentathlon's place on the Olympic programme after Paris 2024 remains in doubt with a decision expected to be made later this year.

It was left off the initial programme and the UIPM was urged to submit a proposal which reduced the sport's cost and complexity and met other International Olympic Committee criteria, after riding was dropped following the scandal at Tokyo 2020 which led to German coach Kim Raisner being sent home in disgrace for punching a horse.

Obstacle has been selected as a replacement fifth discipline, but the move and the process which led to it has angered many athletes whose opposition has been spearheaded by the Pentathlon United pressure group.

Today marked the final day of modern pentathlon at Kraków-Małopolska 2023, which is set to conclude tomorrow.