Jamaica will continue to send teams annually to the Caribbean Free Trade Association (CARIFTA) Games, the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA) President Garth Gayle has insisted.

Gayle's comments follow recent public debate about whether it is a waste of resources for Jamaica to compete at the Games given how it dominates the medals table on a yearly basis, Jamaica Observer reports.

Jamaica finished top of the medals table for the 37th consecutive year at the 50th edition of the CARIFTA Games at Nassau in The Bahamas last week, with 78 medals consisting of 40 gold, 22 silver, and 16 bronze.

The next best team were the hosts with 46 - 10 gold, 13 silver and 23 bronze.

Trinidad and Tobago finished third with 31 medals - nine gold, 10 silver and 12 bronze.

But there was added criticism this year following controversial officiating which saw a number of Jamaican athletes disqualified and losing medals.

This brought the equipment used and the competence of the officials at the meeting into question.

But Gayle insists participation is important to Jamaica as it not only benefits young local athletes but also the wider Caribbean's development.

Jamaica's world 100 and 200m record holder Usain Bolt honed his sprinting skills at under-17 and under-20 level at the CARIFTA Games ©Getty Images

"The JAAA does not have non-participation of CARIFTA on our agenda," Gayle told the Jamaica Observer.

"We will continue to participate in a regional event that helps our junior athletes to establish themselves in the track and field world so there's no way we would be considering that."

Gayle also addressed the recent controversies.

"There are issues and concerns but, like any family, they are worked out," he said.

"The competitive nature of CARIFTA has risen and has grown tremendously.

"That augurs well for our continued participation."

The Games, established in 1972, have two age categories - under-17 and under-20.

Gayle added that many of the Caribbean's Olympic medallists throughout the years have competed at the CARIFTA Games as junior athletes and described the meet as a "nursery".

Double Olympic 100m champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, centre, won under-20 gold and bronze at the 2005 CARIFTA Games ©Getty Images

World 100 and 200m record holder Usain Bolt won four CARIFTA golds and three silvers at under-17 level and seven golds at under-20 level.

Double Olympic and five-times world 100m champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce won 100m bronze in the under-20 event in 2005, and gold in the 4x100m relay.

"We have seen many of the Caribbean athletes from [The] Bahamas, Trinidad, Guadeloupe, Martinique, St Kitts and Nevis, Antigua, Barbados, and I could name so many others whose junior athletes would have done exceptionally well and have gone on to become world-renowned athletes - Jamaica equally," Gayle said.

"We are fortunate to have put together a team that is very competitive but it's not a walk in the park; our athletes have to go there and perform.

"Because we amassed the most medals does not in any way say the competition is weak.

"The competition is very fierce, and this is good for our junior athletes."

Gayle also cited the growing number of students from across the region now attending Jamaican high schools to further their athletic careers as proof of the improvement in competition at the CARIFTA Games.

Gayle's view is supported by Ephraim Serrette, a former Trinidad and Tobago athlete and former President of the National Association of Athletics Administrations of Trinidad and Tobago, who is now serving as an advisor to that country's Sport Minister Shamfa Cudjoe.

"The CARIFTA Games is the oldest games of its nature held in any region in the world," he said.

"Over the years the medal tally for Jamaica has been decreasing because of other people improving and getting on the medal table.

"It's even affecting the other bigger countries like Trinidad and Tobago.

"Taking Jamaica out of the Games would water down the competition.

"Jamaica is the yardstick for everybody for where everybody wants to get to, so for Jamaica to not continue participating?

"I would never support that."